Top 5 Stories Of The Day | 6,000 Doctors Graduate, 2,000 Left Without Housemanship Slots

Lateef Adedimeji Releases Official Trailer of New Movie “Lisabi: The Uprising”

6,000 doctors graduate, 2,000 left without housemanship slots

JOHESU ends 84-day strike after deal with the federal government

Protest over airport deal grounds flights, normal service resumes in Enugu

Trump deletes racist meme targeting Obamas after backlash

Motorists alerted as Lagos–Ibadan expressway faces two-month partial closure

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

6,000 doctors graduate, 2,000 left without housemanship slots

Nigeria’s medical regulator says thousands of newly trained doctors are left without housemanship placements each year due to limited capacity. Speaking to the Senate, MDCN registrar Fatimah Kyari said medical schools produce about 6,000 graduates annually, while the centralised system can only take 4,000.

She called for state and private hospitals to be included in the scheme to absorb all graduates and reduce health sector brain drain. Kyari added that federal hospitals are overstretched and staff work beyond safe limits.

The registrar also revealed funding shortfalls in 2025, urging greater investment in training and facilities.

JOHESU ends 84-day strike after deal with the federal government

Nigeria’s Joint Health Sector Unions has suspended its nationwide strike after 84 days, following an emergency meeting of its expanded national executive council in Abuja. The decision came after a conciliation meeting with the federal government at the labour ministry.

JOHESU said the strike, which began on November 15, 2025, was halted to allow implementation of the agreed settlement terms. Key agreements include funding the adjusted health salary structure in the 2026 budget and lifting the no-work-no-pay order.

The union also secured payment of January salaries and assurances that no striking member will face sanctions, while urging the government to demonstrate sincerity going forward.

Protest over airport deal grounds flights, normal service resumes in Enugu

Flight operations at Akanu Ibiam International Airport have returned to normal after a protest by airport workers over the federal government’s concession plan. Staff had blocked access to the terminal, disrupting passenger movement and aircraft operations.

Enugu Air said the action affected several arrivals and departures, as the airport is its main hub. Although activities have stabilised, some morning flights were delayed or rescheduled.

The airline advised passengers to confirm flight times before travelling and follow official updates. It apologised for the disruption and thanked travellers for their patience, noting its commitment to smooth operations as services fully recover.

Trump deletes racist meme targeting Obamas after backlash

Donald Trump has deleted a video from his Truth Social account that showed former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, portrayed as monkeys. The clip was shared twice on Friday while Trump repeated claims about the 2020 election.

The AI-made video ended with the Obamas dancing as cartoon monkeys to a song from The Lion King. The post drew swift criticism from Democrats and Republicans, who called it racist and demanded its removal.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt initially defended the clip as a meme. However, an official later said a staff member posted it by mistake. The video was taken down before noon.

Motorists alerted as Lagos–Ibadan expressway faces two-month partial closure

Road users on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway should expect delays as the federal government begins urgent repairs on key bridges. Sections around Kara, Magboro, and Arepo Punch bridges will be partly closed for up to two months to fix damaged expansion joints.

The Ogun State Federal Controller of Works, Michael Komolafe, said repairs would be carried out in phases to reduce disruption. He explained that completed sections would be reopened before work moves to other parts, easing traffic gradually.

Contractor CBC Construction said full work starts Monday, with safety signs and barriers in place. Motorists were urged to be patient, as the repairs aim to improve safety and traffic flow.