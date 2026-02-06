Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (February 6th-8th)

This weekend in Lagos is filled with events for a diverse audience; from raves to beach days, yoga classes, and even R&B-themed nights, there is something for everyone.

Element House

This event is the perfect first rave of the year for ravers and lovers of house music; it is also the best way to kickstart your weekend. It is happening on Friday, the 6th of February.

The RnB Party

This denim-themed RnB party is for lovers of nostalgic fashion and music from the 90s and early 20s. It is happening on the 6th of February.

Marathon Movie Night

Featuring blockbusters such as “Behind The Scenes,” “Oversabi Aunty,” and “Colors of Fire,” this movie night is the perfect place for lovers of cinema and Nigerian entertainment. It is happening on the 6th and 7th of February.

Galentine

Perfect for lovers of women-only spaces and intimate Galentines-themed events, this is happening on the 7th of February

Tamba

Happening at the Vault Social House, this event is the go-to event for ravers and lovers of Afro house and house music, and it is happening on the 7th of February

Rejuvenate

Hosted by Nature Meets Art, this is the perfect event for yoga enthusiasts looking to make new yoga companions, happening on the 7th of February.

Engine Room

This event is catered to art and fashion enthusiasts with an activity themed day centered around making artistic clothes, it is happening on Saturday the 7th of February.

The Bride

This musical play is not only the perfect early Valentine’s date, but it’s also the perfect event for romance enthusiasts or theatre lovers, and it is happening on the 7th and 8th of February.

Madame Knotty Loops

Perfect for lovers who want to enjoy an early Valentine’s date as an activity, happening on the 8th of February.

Palm Wine Vibes

Hosted by Rehash Day Party, this event is perfect for beach-themed event lovers and is happening on the 8th of February. It is the best way to close out the weekend activities.