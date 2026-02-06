The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Funke Akindele and the Cast of Upcoming “Everybody Loves Jenifa” Shine in Photoshoot

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Shelter

A former assassin living in self imposed exile on a remote island rescues a girl from a deadly storm and soon finds that their lives are intertwined, forcing him to protect her while fighting off past enemies.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

To Adaego With Love

This romance drama is set in the Nigerian post war era and follows the forbidden love that occurs between a school teacher and a soldier. With their love, and the help of music, the two find healing from the trauma the damages of the war caused them.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Alive Till Dawn

When a city is overrun by zombies, police officers, ex-convicts and a stranded young woman are forced to work together to stay alive while trapped in a building.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Friends Indeed

This movie tells the story of a close friend group whose playful rivalry becomes a stuff of nightmares when betrayal and emotional turmoil, forcing them to explore how social pressure and ambition can have an effect on personal relationships.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Love And New Notes

Set in 1984, this movie follows the story of a man and his pregnant wife, forced to make difficult choices to survive financially. When the couple find themselves involved in a dangerous plan tied to robbery, they find their lives tied in even more chaos than usual.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Send Help

A woman due for promotion finds herself stranded on a deserted island with her overbearing boss, after a plane crash. They battle with will and wits to make it out alive, whilst being forced to overcome past grievances.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Wuthering Heights

When Heathcliff falls in love with Catherine Earnshaw, a woman from a wealthy family they face a series of tragic events.

It is available for viewing in Cinemas.

Unfamiliar

Two ex-spies band together to operate a safe house until it is threatened by a past enemy forcing them to flee while attempting to save their personal lives.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight

When a high student who suffers from anterograde amnesia meets a boy who lives a dull life with a life threatening condition, they get close to each other for solace.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Relationship Goals

A TV producer set on becoming the first woman to run the top morning show in her city finds out that she has to compete with her ex for the role. In a bid to stay focused on her career goals, she learns to live with his presence.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.