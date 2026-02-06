Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Students Lament As UNN Hikes Fees, Threatening Mass Dropouts

Tiwa Savage: The Story Behind The Singer, Songwriter and Actress

Students lament as UNN hikes fees, threatening mass dropouts

Dangote warns of fuel costing ₦1,000/litre due to coastal shipping

Turkey mourns the Kwara victims and backs Nigeria in the fight against terror

1949 Coal mine killings: court orders UK compensation of £420 million to affected families

Electronic results row: parties warn Senate is risking election trust

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Students lament as UNN hikes fees, threatening mass dropouts

Anger has erupted at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, following a proposed 100 per cent increase in tuition fees, later reduced to 60 per cent after protests. Students and parents say even the revised figure is too high amid Nigeria’s harsh economic climate.

Under the plan, fees would nearly double, with new students reportedly asked to pay ₦50,000 as acceptance fees, up from ₦30,000. Critics argue this undermines the idea of a public university meant for ordinary Nigerians.

Many students and parents have taken to social media to demand a further cut. A final-year mass communication student, Nwabunwanne Chigozie, described the increase as excessive and poorly communicated, calling for a major reduction to prevent dropouts.

Dangote warns of fuel costing ₦1,000/litre due to coastal shipping

Petrol prices could climb towards ₦1,000 per litre if Nigeria keeps relying on coastal shipping, Dangote Refinery has warned. The company said moving fuel by sea instead of pipelines or roads adds high, avoidable costs.

In a statement on Thursday, the refinery noted that coastal logistics could raise petrol costs by about ₦75 per litre. Marketers may choose how to move products, but sea transport, especially around Lagos, hurts consumers and the wider economy.

Using the daily demand for 50 million litres of petrol and 14 million litres of diesel, Dangote estimated an additional ₦1.752 trillion in annual revenue. The burden, it said, would eventually fall on producers or motorists.

Turkey mourns the Kwara victims and backs Nigeria in the fight against terror

Türkiye has expressed sorrow over the deadly assault on Worro and Nuku communities in Kwara State, where scores of residents were killed on Tuesday. The attack reportedly claimed 75 lives, according to the state government.

The victims, said to be Muslims, were allegedly murdered for refusing to accept a strange religious belief pushed by the attackers. President Bola Tinubu has since ordered the deployment of an army battalion to Kaiama Local Government Area to restore security.

In a statement on Thursday, the Turkish foreign ministry condemned the attack and offered condolences to the victims’ families and Nigerians. It reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.

1949 Coal mine killings: court orders UK compensation of £420 million to affected families

An Enugu State High Court has ruled that Britain must compensate the families of 21 coal miners killed on November 18, 1949. Justice Anthony Onovo said the shootings were unlawful and breached the miners’ right to life.

The judge ordered the British government to pay £20 million for each victim, totalling £420 million, plus 10 percent yearly interest. He also directed an apology to be published in Nigerian and UK newspapers.

The suit named the UK and Nigerian authorities as respondents, though British officials were absent. Onovo urged Nigeria’s government to begin talks within 60 days to seek justice, remedies, and reparations.

Electronic results row: parties warn Senate is risking election trust

Nigeria’s Conference of Political Parties (NCPP) has criticised the Senate for rejecting mandatory real-time electronic transmission of election results, calling the move anti-democratic and dangerous for the credibility of polls. The group said keeping INEC’s discretionary powers could weaken public confidence.

Lawmakers passed the Electoral Act Repeal Bill 2026 but retained the 2022 system, which allows manual handling and physical transfer of results without compulsory online uploads. CNPP warned that this leaves room for manipulation during collation.

The coalition urged lawmakers to adopt the House proposal mandating immediate uploads to INEC’s portal. It said that technology-driven results are vital to restoring trust and reducing voter apathy.