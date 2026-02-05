theme-sticky-logo-alt
Osas Okonyon, Uzor Arukwe, and Omowunmi Dada Set To Star In New Nollywood Drama ‘EVI’
February 5, 2026

Osas Okonyon, Uzor Arukwe, and Omowunmi Dada Set To Star In New Nollywood Drama 'EVI'

by YNaija
The film titled “Evi” is a feature film debut for Osas Okonyon, who plays the lead role of “EVI.”

The film follows the redemption arc of a fallen music star whose talents and gifts are unmatched, yet she succumbs to her ego. Evi’s dreams seem to come to a standstill when, on her rise to fame, she is hit with trials and tribulations, including the collapse of her record label, leaving her stranded with no proper support. 

While waitressing and taking small jobs to get back on her feet, her paths cross with a former talent manager, Akoka Adeloye, who is also facing life challenges in the form of alcohol and gambling addictions, when life gives them a chance to redeem themselves in the form of a chance happening the two make the desperate attempt to survive and make it back to the top. 

When, against all odds, Evi finds herself back at the height of her career, her partnership with Kola faces a test and the possibility of betrayal. 

The film stars Osas Okonyon in the lead role as Evi, alongside Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Ibrahim Suleiman, Waje Iruobe, Tomiwa Tegbe, and Femi Branch. It was directed by Uyoyou Aida and produced by Judith Audu Productions. The film is set to hit cinemas nationwide on the 27th of March.

