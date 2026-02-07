Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Senate Passes Two of Tinubu’s Four Tax Reform Bills, Retains 7.5% VAT

The Nigerian space was filled with positive news and entertainment from all fronts this week. From pregnancy announcements to degree completions and new music, there was good news at every turn.

Celebrity Designer Veekee James Announces Pregnancy

The Nigerian fashion space was abuzz with exciting news this week when earlier in the week Nigerian designer and influencer Veekee James announced her pregnancy.

Veekee took to Instagram to share the news with fans and supporters and was met with well wishes. She has also continued to share updates on her journey as a pregnant woman with her fans.

Big Brother Naija Star Mercy Eke Completes Masters Degree In The Uk

Mercy Eke who won the fourth season of the Big Brother reality show, and also became the first woman to come out as a winner of Big Brother Naija has announced to fans that she has completed getting her second degree.

Mercy shared the update with fans while posting pictures and videos from her graduation at the University of Sunderland in London.

Singer Shoday Releases Debut Album

Shoday who has been hailed as one of the new generation afrobeat artists with an exciting discography has released his debut album titled “Hybrid.”

The singer unveiled his album with 14 tracks on Friday, working through a mix of blends, stories and themes centering the album towards documenting his journey as a contemporary afrobeat artist.

Shoday also featured some Nigerian heavy hitters and other new generation artists on the album, with artists like Kizz Daniel, Fola and Taves making an appearance.

Kai Cenat Makes Return Trip To Lagos, Begins Plans For Makoko Community

Streamer Kai Cenat who had originally made a trip to Nigeria over a year back and left with the promise to contribute towards the education of the children in Makoko has made his second visit to the country.

The twitch streamer arrived in Nigeria via Murtala Muhammed airport on Wednesday. While the school’s construction site was later moved to Yaba, a more stable location due to the ongoing demolition of homes in Makoko, Kai Cenat confirmed that the Makoko children would still receive free education once the school opens.

Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie released From Prison After Arrest Over Dispute With Mercy Johnson

Screenshot

Angela Okorie and her team have confirmed the release of the Nollywood actress who was picked up by the police in January over defamatory remarks.

She was reportedly released on Tuesday after meeting the bail requirements set by the police, and has since apologized to Mercy Johnson over her comments.