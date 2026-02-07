AFRICA CREATIVE MARKET TURNS FIVE: A FIVE-CITY GLOBAL ACTIVATION WITH ZAMBIA AS THE 2026 MAIN HOST

The Africa Creative Market (ACM) has officially announced its 2026 edition, marking five years of impact with a bold, five-city global activation. The milestone year will be anchored by a six-day flagship event in Lusaka, Zambia, following highly successful satellite activations in Cannes, Lagos, Johannesburg, and Kigali.

Following a strong Zambian delegation to ACM in Nigeria last year, ACM has now formally partnered with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts and a host of Zambian stakeholders in to bring the continent’s most ambitious creative economy convening to Zambia in 2026. The Lusaka edition will integrate seamlessly with the Creative Industry Business Summit and the Kwimbo National Arts Festival, positioning Zambia as a leading creative and film destination while attracting global investors, creators, studios, platforms, policymakers, and cultural leaders.

“Zambia is proud to host Africa Creative Market 2026. This partnership reflects our commitment to building a vibrant creative economy that creates jobs especially for our youth, attracts investment, and positions Zambia as a destination for film, culture, and innovation. We look forward to welcoming the world to Lusaka.” Kangwa Chileshe, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, Zambia.

“ACM turns five in 2026, and this moment is about scale, substance, and legacy. Hosting our main event in Zambia, after an incredible delegation experience in Nigeria, signals the future of African collaboration. From Cannes to Lusaka, Lagos to Johannesburg and Kigali, ACM 2026 is Africa showing up globally, together.” Inya Lawal, Founder, Africa Creative Market

A Five-City Vision

ACM 2026 will amplify Africa’s creative voice on the world stage while deepening cross-border partnerships and market access as it spotlights Film, Games, Animation, AR/VR/XR, Fashion, Art, Music, Dance, and Digital Media, delivering a high-impact mix of:

● Conference sessions & expert-led masterclasses

● Art, fashion, and digital exhibitions

● Finance & investment hubs

● Women in Film and TV Africa Conference and Awards

● B2B and B2G networking and deal rooms

● VIP lounges and curated receptions

● Launches, cocktail gatherings, and bilateral meetings

● Hackathons, game centres, and innovation showcases

With delegates expected from across Africa, Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East, ACM 2026 is designed to connect, create, and catalyse Africa’s creative future.

A major pillar of the Lusaka flagship will be creative tourism and film destination positioning, showcasing Zambia’s landscapes, talent, culture, and infrastructure to global producers, studios, and investors – strengthening Zambia’s place in the international film and creative economy.

“Bringing ACM to Zambia is transformational. It opens our creative ecosystem to the world, creates real market access for Zambian creatives, and positions the country as a serious player in film, digital media, and the wider creative industries.” Abel Silungwe, Zambian Partner, ACM

About Africa Creative Market (ACM)

Africa Creative Market is a pan-African creative economy platform that connects creators, investors, governments, and global partners through markets, conferences, showcases, and deal-making platforms. ACM drives trade, skills development, investment, and policy alignment across Africa’s creative sectors.

ACM 2026 promises to be the most ambitious edition yet, five cities, six days in Zambia, one global African creative movement.