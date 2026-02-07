theme-sticky-logo-alt
February 7, 2026

Top 5 Nigerian Podcasts You Should Check Out This Weekend 

by YNaija
The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend
The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | University Unions Threaten Strike Over Unresolved Welfare Issues
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | University Unions Threaten Strike Over Unresolved Welfare Issues

It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.

  1. OffAir Podcast 

The hosts in collaboration with durex go into intimate details of intimacy, communication, protection and judgment whilst also dismantling the unspoken rules on sexual experiences shaped by Nigerian culture and the judgment surrounding sex.

  1. So Nigerian 

The hosts, Dami and Eros sit with podcaster and YouTuber, Chinasa Anukam as they discuss the lost art of flirting and the chaos in the current dating scene.

  1. Submarine And A Roach 

In this episode, TMT, Mayowa and Koj catch up on adulthood and the need for self care. They also do a quick review on movies, and the importance of representation in international media.

  1. Afrobeat: With An S

On this episode of the podcast, Deji, Sharon and Dami do a review on new music in Nigeria and discuss the Grammy nominations.

  1. 234 Essential 

AOT2 and Ugochi discuss the Grammys, what it means for Fela to receive a lifetime achievement award and the intricacies surrounding love and money in the dating scene.

