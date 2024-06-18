Kunle Remi, Uzor Arukwe and Folu Storms Star in Emmanuel Iren’s Debut Movie, “What About Us?”

Emmanuel Iren, the famous pastor of Celebration Church International (CCI), has taken a shot into the movie industry as he released the trailer of his debut movie “What About Us?” starring Kunle Remi, Folu Storms, Seyi Awolowo, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Mary Collette, Teniola Aladese, and Uzor Arukwe.

Directed by the superstar film director Kayode Kasum, “What About Us?” gives a glimpse into the lives of two married couples exploring marriage’s intricacies.

Scheduled for cinema release across Nigeria, the dramatic film is expected to be released on July 12.