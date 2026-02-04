Top 5 Must-See Theatre Plays This February

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Petrol Prices Drop Below ₦900 Across Stations Following Dangote Refinery Cut

February is a month filled with stage plays, musicals, and other performances, especially centered on romance and on February being the month of love. In this article, we list some of the must-see performances.

The Bride

Showing at Terra Kulture, this is the perfect play to watch during the Valentine festivities, and it is happening on the 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd, and 28th of February.

Lipstick Fever

Happening at the main auditorium in Unilag, this student-led stage play is perfect for theatre and art enthusiasts and it is happening on the 13th of February.

Love Not Lost

Showing at Freedom Park and happening on the 14th of February, this stage play is the perfect thrilling theatre experience.

After I Do

Hosted by Studio Hub, this play is the perfect noon and evening play to watch during the Valentine’s weekend. It is happening on the 14th and 15th of February.

Generational Love

Happening on the 14th and 15th of February at the Garden in Ikoyi, this theatre show is perfect for lovers of romance.