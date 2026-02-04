theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Top 5 Must-See Theatre Plays This February
February 4, 2026

Top 5 Must-See Theatre Plays This February

by YNaija
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Petrol Prices Drop Below ₦900 Across Stations Following Dangote Refinery Cut
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Petrol Prices Drop Below ₦900 Across Stations Following Dangote Refinery Cut
Toke Makinwa
Weekend Recap: Lil Frosh, Tolani Baj, Israel DMW | In Case You Missed It

February is a month filled with stage plays, musicals, and other performances, especially centered on romance and on February being the month of love. In this article, we list some of the must-see performances.

  1. The Bride 

Showing at Terra Kulture, this is the perfect play to watch during the Valentine festivities, and it is happening on the 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd, and 28th of February.

  1. Lipstick Fever

Happening at the main auditorium in Unilag, this student-led stage play is perfect for theatre and art enthusiasts and it is happening on the 13th of February.

  1. Love Not Lost 

Showing at Freedom Park and happening on the 14th of February, this stage play is the perfect thrilling theatre experience.

  1. After I Do

Hosted by Studio Hub, this play is the perfect noon and evening play to watch during the Valentine’s weekend. It is happening on the 14th and 15th of February.

  1. Generational Love

Happening on the 14th and 15th of February at the Garden in Ikoyi, this theatre show is perfect for lovers of romance.

The Film Blog
, , , ,
YNaija
View All Posts by Author
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US Lawmakers Warn Nigeria Could Face Deepening Religious Conflict
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US Lawmakers Warn Nigeria Could Face Deepening Religious Conflict
Previous Post
Grammy Awards: Will African Artists Forever Be Boxed in That One African Category?
Grammy Awards: Will African Artists Forever Be Boxed in That One African Category?
Next Post
You May Also Like
10 Must-See Art Exhibitions in Lagos Before November Ends
10 Must-See Art Exhibitions in Lagos Before November Ends
Top 10 Must-See Theatre Plays This November
Top 10 Must-See Theatre Plays This November
art exhibitions in october 2025
Art Exhibitions To Visit This October
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Grammy Awards: Will African Artists Forever Be Boxed in That One African Category?
Grammy Awards: Will African Artists Fore...
Top 5 Must-See Theatre Plays This February
Top 5 Must-See Theatre Plays This Februa...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US Lawmakers Warn Nigeria Could Face Deepening Religious Conflict
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US Lawmakers ...
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (Feb...
Nollywood Movies Coming Out This Februar...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Court Blocks Planned NLC, TUC Protest in Abuja
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Court Blocks ...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1