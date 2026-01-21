Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Police Flood Kajuru With Security Officials After Kaduna Abduction

Isimi Lagos Has Built Africa’s First Wellness City — And Investors Are Trooping In

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Police flood Kajuru with security officials after Kaduna abduction

Following reports of an abduction in Kurmin Wali, Kajuru area of Kaduna State, the Inspector General of Police approved the deployment of major security and intelligence resources to the community. The move aims to protect residents and restore calm.

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident after checks with field operatives and intelligence units. He said tactical teams, patrols, and focused search-and-rescue efforts were launched in coordination with other agencies.

The Force noted that confusion arose after some locals disputed the report during a security meeting chaired by Governor Uba Sani. Police said earlier comments were meant to prevent panic while facts were verified.

Google reveals Nigeria to be a global pace-setter in AI use

A new Google study shows Nigeria at the forefront of artificial intelligence adoption worldwide. The report says 88 per cent of Nigerian adults have used AI chatbots, far above the global average, reflecting strong confidence in the technology.

Beyond basic use, Nigerians are applying AI to learning, work, and business growth. About 93 per cent rely on it to understand complex topics, while over 90 per cent use it to support their jobs. Many also explore new career and business ideas with AI.

Google says the figures reveal a country actively shaping its future through technology. The firm noted that Nigerians see AI as a powerful tool for learning, opportunity, and economic progress.

Seun Kuti fires back after Wizkid claims to be greater than Fela Kuti

Seun Kuti has reacted after Grammy winner Wizkid aimed a string of insults at him online. The disagreement started when Seun criticised Wizkid’s fans for comparing the pop star to his late father, Fela Kuti, saying such claims belittled a historic legacy.

Things took a sharp turn when Wizkid replied on Instagram and X, posting harsh messages and declaring himself greater than Fela. His comments quickly drew attention across social media.

The heated exchange has since sparked intense debate among music lovers. Many fans see it as part of a broader argument about respect, legacy, and generational influence in Nigeria’s music scene.

Contractors claim they are owed ₦4 trillion by the Finance Ministry

Pressure is mounting on the federal government as indigenous contractors returned to the streets of Abuja over unpaid bills running into about ₦4 trillion for projects completed under the 2024 budget. The protesters blocked the Ministry of Finance’s entrance, vowing not to leave without payment.

Speaking during the protest, AICAN executive member Johnson Akinsehinwa warned that withholding funds was hurting businesses, jobs, and the wider economy. He said many contractors face heavy losses while workers remain unpaid.

The group cautioned that delays could worsen unemployment and insecurity, urging the government to fast-track payments and fully implement approved budgets.

Trump’s Greenland push sparks ‘Gangster’ claim in UK Parliament

Britain’s Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, has sharply criticised Donald Trump’s plan to buy Greenland, calling it an act of international gangsterism. Speaking in parliament, he accused the US president of corruption and warned that global security was being put at risk.

Trump has stepped up pressure on European allies to back his bid for Greenland. He has also threatened new tariffs on goods from Europe, including the UK, unless a deal is reached, linking the issue to trade and diplomacy.

Greenland and Denmark have rejected any sale of the island. Davey said Trump’s threats undermine sovereignty, damage NATO unity, and endanger relations with key allies.