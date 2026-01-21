Kunle Afolayan Rules the Nollywood Fantasy Genre; Here’s Why We Say So

Kunle Afolayan stands as one of the most influential trailblazers in the Nigerian film industry and a defining voice in modern Nollywood filmmaking. Over nearly three decades, his work has reshaped audience expectations, elevated production standards, and carved out a distinct space for fantasy, folklore, and culturally grounded storytelling in Nigerian cinema.

Afolayan’s journey into film began in 1998, when he appeared in Saworoide, the acclaimed political drama directed by veteran filmmaker Tunde Kelani. It was under Kelani’s mentorship that Afolayan was encouraged not only to pursue acting but also to consider directing as a serious career path. Between 1998 and 2004, he appeared in several Nollywood films while simultaneously working as a banker, a dual life he eventually abandoned in pursuit of his creative ambitions.

In 2005, Afolayan attended the New York Film Academy, where he earned a diploma in Digital Filmmaking. The following year marked his directorial debut with Irapada, a supernatural thriller deeply rooted in Yoruba cosmology. The film went on to win Best Film in an African Language at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and is widely regarded as a turning point in Nollywood, praised for its ambitious budget, layered storytelling, and technical finesse.

Building on that momentum, Afolayan released The Figurine (Araromire), a film that firmly established him as one of Nollywood’s most innovative directors. The movie blended mythology, suspense, and modern Nigerian life in a way that was both commercially successful and critically acclaimed. At the 6th Africa Movie Academy Awards, The Figurine won ten awards, including Best Picture, Achievement in Visual Effects, Achievement in Cinematography, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Nigerian Film, cementing Afolayan’s reputation as a cinematic visionary.

Rather than slowing down, Afolayan expanded his scope with October 1, a historical thriller set in post-colonial Nigeria. The film explored the psychological and political tensions surrounding Nigeria’s independence and showcased Afolayan’s ability to merge history with genre storytelling. October 1 won 16 major African awards, including Best Feature Film, Best Actor, and Best Screenplay at the 2014 Africa International Film Festival. At the time of its release, it became the second-highest-grossing Nigerian film ever.

In 2021, Afolayan released Citation, a Netflix-distributed drama tackling sexual assault within Nigerian universities. The film sparked national conversations and further demonstrated his willingness to engage with difficult social themes. Citation became the fourth Kunle Afolayan film acquired by Netflix, following The Figurine, October 1, and The CEO.

That same year, Netflix announced an expanded partnership with Afolayan, commissioning three original films: a historical drama, a folklore fantasy, and a character-driven story. This collaboration led to Swallow (2021), an adaptation of Sefi Atta’s novel, and later to what would become one of Afolayan’s most defining works—Aníkúlápó (2022).

Aníkúlápó, an epic fantasy rooted in Yoruba mythology, marked a major milestone for Nigerian fantasy cinema. Within 11 days of its release, it became the number one most-watched non-English Netflix original film globally. In 2023, it also emerged as the most nominated film at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, earning 16 nominations. The success of the film proved that Nigerian folklore could compete on a global stage without dilution or Western framing.

The story expanded further with Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre, released in 2024 as a Netflix drama series. The continuation of the franchise—both as a film and series—is set for release on January 30, 2026, solidifying Aníkúlápó as one of Nollywood’s most ambitious fantasy universes.

Beyond filmmaking, Afolayan has also invested in infrastructure for the future of Nigerian cinema. He is one of the first Nigerian filmmakers to establish a dedicated filmmaking village and resort in Oyo State. Designed with Yoruba-themed architecture and nature-based recreation, the facility serves both as a production hub and a cultural tourism destination.

His contributions have been recognised with multiple accolades, including Director of the Year at the Best of Nollywood Awards and Best Director at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

With nearly three decades of experience as an actor and director, Kunle Afolayan has fundamentally reshaped Nigerian cinema. By centring African mythology, history, and fantasy within high-quality productions, he has created a blueprint for globally relevant storytelling rooted in local identity. Today, he remains one of Nigeria’s most renowned filmmakers and a defining force in the evolution of African fantasy film.