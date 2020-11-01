All you need to know about Kunle Afolayan’s widely anticipated movie, ‘Citation’

Originally slated for an early release in August, Kunle Afolayan‘s latest feature film, ‘Citation‘, was pushed forward to the 6th of November 2020. The movie, themed around sexual harassment and following cases of ‘sex-for-grades’ between lecturers and student from 2019, tells the story of many sexually abused victims.

‘Citation’ follows the story of Moremi, a young postgraduate student who experienced sexual harassment from a lecturer.

The movie which securely attempts to tread on the subject of harassment and gender-based violence against women is also supported by Access Bank through its “W” Initiative. An initiative created to accelerate a breed of stronger women entrepreneurs in Nigeria. In addition, W is also positioned at the centre of all of Access Bank’s women empowerment offerings.

While there are several Nollywood movies that have attempted to address this topic carefully, Kunle Afolayan brings distinction in telling this story. With debut appearances from Temi Otedola, Ibukun Awosika and international star actor, Jimmy Jean Louis, Citation acknowledges the vulnerability of women especially in an academic setting and on the wider view of society.

The movie also stars other veteran actors including Nollywood’s Joke Silva, Ini Edo and Ghana’s Adjetay Anang. Citation was shot Obafemi Awolowo University.