How the success of the US Navy Seal made a mockery of us

Despite all kinds of scrutiny that security agents have been subjected to in the past weeks owing to the #EndSARS effect , the latest efficiency of their US counterparts against a perennial enemy in Northern Nigeria is an unexpected but equally effective reminder of a sector which appears to be failing on all fronts.

Although #EndSARS and #EndSWAT might have been incited by the police and its Hydra-like unit, the Nigerian army was infamously brought into the fray when its personnel were caught on camera opening fire on peaceful and organised protesters. Accusations followed but the manner in which the army and Lagos State government have been passing the bucket of blame may put to shame many Nollywood scripts.

On social media, the army has now become popular for its ‘Fake News’ stamp rather than actual war exploits. Where all their energy is needed is in the North East where terror sect, Boko Haram, continues to ravage lives and property on a regular basis. Several cases of missing students, especially girls, have been unsolved for years with little success to show for on the part of the army. Hundreds of them remain missing where they are reportedly being subjected to untold hardship.



Many Nigerians seem to have given up the thought that success against Boko Haram or any terrorist group can be recorded in Nigeria. Such is the apparent feeling of helplessness when school girls are abducted or people kidnapped.



Yet, on Friday night, because of one citizen who was kidnapped, the United States Navy Sea, Air and Land teams, otherwise known as Navy SEAL, had cause to enter Nigeria and they recorded swift, smooth success.

Even though the said American was kidnapped in a neighbouring country, Niger, he must have been brought into Nigeria through our ‘closed’ borders.

The United States appreciating Nigeria for its support suggests that they had help from our soldiers, with the government’s permission. But the same soldiers are taking forever to find scores of missing people.

Also, our government must have seen the extent one country went in protecting the life of one citizen, yet they are embroiled in controversies over the mindless killing of their own citizens.



Any angle we want to examine the swift business of the US on our soil, it is a series of mocking slaps which show us how far we are from an ideal society.