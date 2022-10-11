2023 Elections: PDP are a political party of termites – Tinubu; We will sign deal in couple of days – ASUU | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

2023 elections: PDP are a political party of termites – Tinubu

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

2023 elections: PDP are a political party of termites – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has claimed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can never return to power.

Tinubu stated this on Monday while speaking at the inauguration of the APC women’s campaign council in Abuja.

The former Governor of Lagos described the PDP as a party of “termites”.

The APC presidential candidate also said the PDP would not be able to take power, owing to their rudderless leadership.

“Our opponents spent 16 years, they had forgotten that the highway is an economy, electricity is mandatory for industrialisation. They don’t understand the transmission lines and the need for maintenance,” he said.

“They couldn’t make a down payment for the trail track. They are a political party of termites.

“A nation is not built on abusive language… 16 years of rudderless and ditching the wool – PDP shall never come back again. Never again.”

We will sign deal in couple of days – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the House of Representatives met on Monday to discuss the lecturers’ ongoing strike.

The lecturers, led by ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke, and the leadership of the House, led by Femi Gbajabiamila, met for around 30 minutes behind closed doors before having a second meeting in front of the cameras.

In the past couple of weeks, the House has played host to meetings between the administration and the striking professors.

On Friday, the Court of Appeal upheld a National Industrial Court order requiring the Union to resume immediately.

Recall that during his budget presentation, President Muhammadu Buhari indicated that N470 billion had been allocated for higher institutions in the 2023 budget.

Gbajabiamila, commenting on the outcome of the closed-door meeting, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will make a necessary announcement regarding the strike.

In addition, Osodeke stated that the Union would sign various contracts in the coming days, which they will then submit to their members for approval.

Since February 14, it should be recalled, the lecturers have been on strike.

Nigerian forces kill terrorist leader Ali Dogo, fighters in Kaduna

Ali Dogo, a prominent terrorist leader, and scores of his fighters have been neutralized in the state of Kaduna.

Dogo and other gang members were killed during an air raid launched by Operation Whirl Punch.

A source within the defense intelligence community told PRNigeria that the kingpin and his men had previously fled Niger State.

They relocated to Alhaji Gwarzo’s house in Yadi, Giwa Local Government Area.

The military got the intelligence and dispatched the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to bombard the structure.

Another airborne operation targeted an area 33 nautical miles to the northwest of Mando, Kaduna.

Several terrorist leaders and foot soldiers hiding beneath tree cover were targeted and killed.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, a spokesperson for the NAF, stated that offensives in coordination with ground forces would continue.

Initiated in October 2018, Op Whirl Punch is a subunit of Op Sharan Daji tasked with securing the Kaduna-Abuja highway near Birnin Gwar and Niger State.

Nigerian Army to conduct Exercise Still Water in, Lagos Ogun

The Nigerian Army, on Monday, said it’s set to conduct an operation codenamed Exercise Stillwater, from 12 October – 23 December 2022 in Lagos and Ogun States.

It advised residents of the states not to panic during the period as it would be conducted jointly with sister services, para-military, and other security agencies.

Major Olaniyi Osoba, acting Deputy Director 81 Division Army Public Relations in a statement, said the exercise is aimed at enhancing troops’ level of professionalism and preparedness in curbing security challenges prevalent within areas of responsibility such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, ritual killings, and pipeline vandalism, among others.

According to him, the exercise will involve the assessment of the effective application of the Nigerian Army Code of Conduct, as well as strict adherence to Rules of Engagement (ROE) in line with international best practices and Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities, focused on the less privileged and schools.

He said it would also involve the movement of troops and military equipment within Lagos and Ogun States.

“The Division also wishes to solicit the understanding and cooperation of law-abiding citizens during the period of the exercise and beyond. The General Officer Commanding 81 Division NA Major General Obinna Ajunwa is expected to flag off the Exercise on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 at Foru Terminal Ikorodu Road, Ojota Lagos by 10:30 am,” he said

Osoba said as part of the flag-off, there would be free medical services to the benefit of the host communities.

Customs seize over N200 million worth of contrabands in Bauchi

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone “D” Bauchi has seized contrabands worth over N200 million have been seized from August to date.

The Public Relations Officer, NCS, FOU, Bauchi, Umar Abdullahi, said this in a statement signed and issued to journalists in the state on Monday, stated that the Federal Operation Unit comprises of Bauchi, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Plateau, Benue, Gombe, and Nasarawa States; with headquarters in Bauchi.

He said that some of the items seized include: 542 bags of 50 kilograms of foreign parboiled rice, four sacks containing 165 kilograms of pangolin shells, 487 bags of Urea fertilizer, and 250 cartons of foreign spaghetti.

Others are 191 bales of second-hand clothing, 110 Jerrycans of Petroleum Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol, 70 cartons of foreign soaps, 32 Jerrycans of 25 liters of Kerosine, 130 Jerry Cans of 20 liters of engine oil and 10 bags of dried donkey skins.

Abdullahi said that no fewer than seven vehicles of different brands used in conveying the prohibited items were also seized by the operatives of the service.