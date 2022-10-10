Aisha Yesufu, Dayo Israel, Tacha Akide, INEC Lagos REC, Others to Speak at the 2022 Nigerian Symposium for Young and Emerging Leaders

The Future Project, through its YMonitor Accountability Programme, is set to host the 7th edition of the Nigerian Symposium for Young & Emerging Leaders on Wednesday, 12th of October 2022, at the Agip Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Themed People, Politics and Power, the symposium will bring together thought leaders in politics and social advocacy to discuss the intersection between the politics of the country and the Nigeria we desire and imagine.

“This symposium is an avenue for young Nigerians to discuss how politics impact their everyday lives and how they can actively participate. The panel sessions have been designed to encourage discussion around current and trendy political issues of the day”, Bukonla Adebakin, Senior Advisor, The Future Project.

Featuring panellists; Aisha Yesufu, Activist; APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel; BudgIT Nigeria Country Director, Gabriel Okeowo; INEC Honourable Resident Commissioner for Lagos, Mr Segun Agbaje, mfr, min; CEO and Founder, ElectHer, Ibijoke Faborode, BBNaija Star, and Social Advocate, Natacha Akide and many others, the 2022 Nigerian Symposium for Young and Emerging Leaders will provide engaging opportunities for attendees to meet with foremost thought leaders in Nigeria’s political scene. Session topics include discussions on; Young People and the Politics of Money in Nigeria, Let Us Imagine Nigeria: A New Blueprint for the Future and Hashtags to Ballots: Raising the Bar for Political Participation in Nigeria’s 2023 Elections.

The discourse has previously played host to top government functionaries like the Director-General, World Trade Organization, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala; Federal Minister of State for Health, Dr Adeleke Mamora; Executive Governor of Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, Professor Kingsley Moghalu and Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.

With a view to inspire the young generation of African leaders through entrepreneurship and active citizenship, The Future Project Africa has executed various youth-centred projects, including The Future Awards, YMonitor, The Future Africa Internship Programme, among others.

To book a seat for the 2022 Symposium, visit the registration portal (https://bit.ly/3RdtOI4) and follow @Y_Monitor & @Tfaafrica to stay up to date. You can also follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #TFPSymposium22.