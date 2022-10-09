Former Real Madrid Goalkeeper Iker Casillas comes out as gay

Iker Casillas, a legend for Real Madrid and Spain, seems to have confirmed that he is gay. If this is true, he would be one of the most famous male footballers in history to come out as gay.

In a Sunday afternoon tweet, the former goalkeeper tweeted, “I hope you respect me: I’m gay.”

Espero que me respeten: soy gay. #felizdomingo — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) October 9, 2022

Casillas was married to sports journalist Sara Carbonero for five years prior to their divorce in March 2021; the couple has two sons.

Following the tweet, the 41-year-old received an outpouring of support, notably from former teammate and Barcelona legend Carles Puyol. Casillas, who retired in 2020 after suffering a heart episode in training with his final club, Porto, is regarded as one of the most successful goalkeepers in the history of football.

In his 22-year senior career, the Spanish legend won one World Cup, two European Championships, five La Liga crowns, and three Champions Leagues. Spending a total of 25 years with Real Madrid, which he joined at the age of nine. The Los Blancos hero won an astounding 19 trophies while also serving as captain from 2010 to 2015.

Casillas dated Eva Gonzalez, the winner of a beauty pageant, from 2004 to 2008. Casillas began dating Carbonero shortly after their breakup. The goalkeeper memorably kissed the reporter celebrating Spain’s victory at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when La Roja defeated the Netherlands with Andres Iniesta’s extra-time goal.

Martin, their oldest son, was born in Madrid on January 3, 2014. The couple revealed they were expecting their second child in November of the following year. Casillas and Carbonero wed three months before Lucas’s arrival on June 2, 2016; he is now six years old. Their official partnership lasted five years until March of last year when they announced their breakup.