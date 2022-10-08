Davido looking to tie the knot with Chioma in 2023

David Adedeji Adeleke, who is better known by his stage name, Davido, is a big name in Nigerian music. He has confirmed that he will marry Chioma Rowland in 2023.

In an Instagram story posted by Tobi Adegboyega, a flashy Nigerian pastor living in the UK, OBO said the wedding would be next year.

Adegboyega called Chioma “our wife, our real wife” in the video, and Davido said, “100%, going down, 2023.”

Remember that Adegboyega had given Chioma a Hermes Birkin bag earlier?

Years after they were said to have broken up, Chioma, the mother of Davido’s son Ifeanyi, was seen with the singer in several videos.

On September 3, 2019, Davido met Chioma’s family for the first time. Fans were looking forward to their real wedding, which hasn’t happened yet. However, this looks like it will be changing soon.