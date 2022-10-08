You’re like a bus conductor applying for driving job – Keyamo mocks Atiku

Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential Campaign Council, compared Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to a bus conductor applying for the position of a driver.

Atiku, according to Keyamo, is merely clinging to the accomplishments of his former boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to the Minister of State for Labor and Employment, Atiku has no accomplishments to market to Nigerians.

This information was released via a tweet and a video on his microblogging site.

According to Keyamo: “Atiku Abubakar can be likened to a bus conductor applying for the post of a driver along with another applicant who was a proper driver.

“There is really nothing to sell, he only hangs on to the achievements of his boss; I said this before, he has never been in charge of any tier of government, and he wants to be president.

“He has never been tested and trusted. Even when he was the Chairman of the Economic Council as Vice president, he was still reporting to a boss.

“There was nothing like Obasanjo-Atiku regime; throughout those eight years, he was disobedient, belligerent, and was never part of the government. So, how do you now compare yourself with somebody who drove the vehicle for eight years?”