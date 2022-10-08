You’re like a bus conductor applying for driving job – Keyamo mocks Atiku

Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential Campaign Council, compared Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to a bus conductor applying for the position of a driver.

Atiku, according to Keyamo, is merely clinging to the accomplishments of his former boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to the Minister of State for Labor and Employment, Atiku has no accomplishments to market to Nigerians.

This information was released via a tweet and a video on his microblogging site.

According to Keyamo: “Atiku Abubakar can be likened to a bus conductor applying for the post of a driver along with another applicant who was a proper driver.

“There is really nothing to sell, he only hangs on to the achievements of his boss; I said this before, he has never been in charge of any tier of government, and he wants to be president.

“He has never been tested and trusted. Even when he was the Chairman of the Economic Council as Vice president, he was still reporting to a boss.

“There was nothing like Obasanjo-Atiku regime; throughout those eight years, he was disobedient, belligerent, and was never part of the government. So, how do you now compare yourself with somebody who drove the vehicle for eight years?”

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija October 7, 2022

Fuel subsidy will end in 2023 — Buhari

In 2023, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, oil subsidies would be withdrawn. The President said this during his presentation of ...

YNaija October 7, 2022

Peter Obi is now a political enemy – APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has labeled Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, a “political enemy.” After ...

YNaija October 6, 2022

Their evil thinking against Tinubu will not come to pass because they are not God – APC speaks on Tinubu’s Health

Contrary to social media rumors, the United Kingdom Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the party’s ...

YNaija October 5, 2022

Delta State Government fires Media aide for making post supporting Peter Obi

Atare Awin, a media aide for the Delta State government, has been fired for publicly supporting Peter Obi, the Labour ...

YNaija October 5, 2022

Ethiopia suspends Visa-on-Arrival for Nigerians and 41 other nationalities, two weeks after acquiring majority stake in Nigeria Air Project

The government of Ethiopia has suspended Visa on arrival for Nigerians, along with travelers from 41 other countries. This comes ...

YNaija October 4, 2022

FG files lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta over advertisements, demands N30 billion.

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has announced that it has launched a complaint in the Federal High Court ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail