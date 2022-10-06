Tinubu will return to Nigeria within 48hrs – APC women leader; Flood alert: Relocate to safe grounds, Lagos tells residents | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tinubu will return to Nigeria within 48hrs – APC women leader

Military secures release of 23 remaining passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Dapo Abiodun showers cash, house gifts on teachers, administrators, schools for World Teachers Day

Flood alert: Relocate to safe grounds, Lagos tells residents

Osun APC primary: Oyetola appeals court ruling nullifying his candidacy

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Tinubu will return to Nigeria within 48hrs – APC women leader

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress Women Leader, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, has accused supporters of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of embarking on a campaign of calumny against political opponents.

Okoya-Thomas made the claim while appearing on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday.

She said, “One thing I like about Atiku is that he does not embark on this campaign of calumny like Obidients.”

Asked when the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was expected to return to Nigeria, the former lawmaker hinted that her principal was resting abroad and would return to the country soon.

“I’m a women leader. He will show up very soon, within the next 48 hours. I know Asiwaju. He has never spent more than two weeks outside. Go and Google. Even my own self, when I’m not well. I quickly run out to take a rest.

“I am not saying he’s not well. I said, my little self here, when I need to rest, I quickly go out. We all go out to rest,” she said.

On the criticism of the rally held in Lagos on Monday to promote the candidacies of Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Okoya-Thomas described the comments as fuming by enemies of the APC who do not wish the party well.

Military secures release of 23 remaining passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

The military has announced the release of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage by Boko Haram Terrorists following the attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train.

In a statement issued Wednesday by the Chief of Defense Staff Action Committee (CDSAC), Prof. Usman Yusuf, said their release was secured on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “I am pleased to announce to the nation and the world that at 1600Hrs. (4:00pm) today, Wednesday 5-10-2022, the seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General L E O Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage by Boko Haram Terrorists following the attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train on 28-3-2022.

“The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian Military under the leadership of the CDS who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish. All sister Security Agencies and the Federal Ministry of Transportation contributed immensely to this Operation.”

“The unwavering support of the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR is what made it all possible.

“Members of this Committee are grateful for the rare honour and privilege to be part of this Humanitarian Operation.”

Dapo Abiodun showers cash, house gifts on teachers, administrators, schools for World Teachers Day

As part of celebrations commemorating World Teachers Day in 2022, the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, awarded residences and cash to teachers, school administrators, and schools that succeeded academically.

Abiodun also provided employment to the wife of Mr. Sunday Ogunjimi, a teacher from Odeda Local Government Area who collapsed and died while attending a welfare meeting on Friday, July involving members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state.

Tajudeen Odufeso from Isara Secondary School, Isara-Remo, was awarded a two-bedroom bungalow as the Best Teacher in Public Senior Secondary Schools. Adelana Owolabi and Orebanjo Olusesan from Ijebu Muslim College (Junior) and Early Education Centre, Ijebu-Igbo, were awarded N2 million and N1.5 million, respectively, for emerging as the Best Teachers in Public Junior Secondary Schools and Public Primary Schools

Mr. Fagbamila Olatunbosun Okeneye, from Omo Edumare Model Nursery and Primary School in Ago-Iwoye, was awarded N1 million for being the Best Administrator in the category of Public Primary Schools.

Remo Divisional High School (Senior), Sagamu and St. Michael’s African Church School 1, Ota received Best Public Secondary School (Senior) and Best Public Primary School, respectively, in the category for schools.

Governor Abiodun spoke at the event with the theme “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers” on Wednesday at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Kuto, Abeokuta. He referred to teachers as career shapers, mentors, and national builders who sacrifice everything to produce diverse professionals for the nation.

Highlights of the celebration was the award of ‘Standout Performance’ by the NUT on Governor Abiodun and the presentation of a brand new bus to the Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria, Ogun State chapter.

Flood alert: Relocate to safe grounds, Lagos tells residents

The Lagos State Government yesterday, alerted residents of the state, especially those residing on the banks of Ogun River to relocate upland.

The state government also directed property owners and developers to desist from embarking on any form of physical development without adherence to processes and procedures outlined by the government to provide habitable structures across the state.

On the Ogun River Banks, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, who issued the red alert, stressed the need for residents to be vigilant.

Bello said the situation might also be worsened by the release of water from Oyan Dam by the managers, the Ogun Oshun River Basin Development Authority which has increased the level of water in the lagoon.

He listed areas likely to be affected to include: Ketu, Alapere, Agric, Owode Onirin, Ajegunle, Alagbole, Kara, Isheri Olowora, Araromi Otun Orisha community, Agiliti, Maidan, Mile 12, Odo Ogun, Owode Elede, Agboyi 1, Agboyi II, Agboyi III.

He said, “The state government is also working in collaboration with the Ogun Oshun River Basin Development Authority to ensure that water releases from the dam have a minimal negative impact on the residents.”

Osun APC primary: Oyetola appeals court ruling nullifying his candidacy

Yesterday, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State challenged the Federal High Court ruling that invalidated his nomination as the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate for the 16 July 2022 governorship election in the state.

The governor and his deputy have also filed an application with the Federal High Court in Abuja, requesting a stay of execution awaiting the final resolution of the appeal.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola stated that Justice Emeka Nwite of the FHC, Abuja, invalidated the candidacies of Oyetola and his deputy, Benedict Alabi, because Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe violated the provisions of Section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in submitting their names to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In an appeal filed by the APC through their attorneys, Dr. Abiodun Layonu (SAN) and Abdullai Oyedele, Oyetola and Alabi listed 19 grounds of appeal against the lower court’s decision.

According to them, the Federal High Court’s ruling was contrary to the weight of the evidence and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Therefore, they urged the Court of Appeal to overturn the lower court’s decision and uphold their nominations as legal and lawful.

In their appeal, the governor and his deputy contended that all of Governor Buni’s activities in regard to their nominations were genuine and legally cognizable since they complied with the terms of the Electoral Act 2022 and the Nigerian Constitution of 1999.

The appellants noted that the National Executive Committee of the party did not violate the provisions of the Constitution and Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 by establishing the defunct Caretaker Committee/Extra-ordinary Planning Committee, CCEPC.