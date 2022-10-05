Delta State Government fires Media aide for making post supporting Peter Obi

Atare Awin, a media aide for the Delta State government, has been fired for publicly supporting Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP), candidate for president.

In a letter sent out on Tuesday, Delta State’s Commissioner in charge of the Directorate of Project Monitoring and Audit, Anthony Onoriode Ofoni, said that Awin had been fired.

On October 1, Independence Day, supporters of Peter Obi marched to express their solidarity. This shook major cities all over the country, including Delta State.

“Most of the ‘obidients’ are PDP and APC people who are tired of bad government. Does that mean they don’t have a voter’s card?” Awin had posted on Facebook.

She also made other posts in support of Peter Obi’s Presidency aspirations.

In a letter personally signed by Ofoni on Tuesday, the commissioner indicated that the former Peoples Democratic Party councillorship candidate was fired for expressing contrary views about the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The letter read in part, “As a Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council, I wish to distance myself from the opinions you expressed on your platforms, as it does not represent my stand on the performance of Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa administration which has been well credited for the overall transformation in the State by way of giant strides in infrastructure, social development, job creation, wealth creation and the overall development across the state.

“This disengagement is with immediate effect. I, therefore, wish you well in your future political endeavour.”