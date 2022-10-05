Nigerian artist Mohbad hospitalized following alleged assault by label boss Naira Marley

Musician Mohbad and his aide Oreoluwa Oladapo were hospitalized following an alleged assault by his record label’s executive Naira Marley.

On Wednesday, October 5, Oreoluwa shared videos of his injured self and Mohbad on Instagram. In the video, the assistant, who is also a choreographer, bemoaned the attack and stated that Naira Marley and his cronies should be held liable for anything that happens to them.

He wrote: “If I die, the whole of marlians music individuals(naira Marley and his boiz)should be held responsible. Look how my brothers and I were treated without even engaging in any physical fight with any of the marlian music people. I was dragged naked on the road and naira Marley did nothing about it, I lost some of my valuables.

“I was stripped like I stole all in the name of begging them not to touch Mohbad. I know I don’t have the power and connection they do have but I have GOD. We are attacked with all sort of weapons…please ooo Nigerians help me… I repeat if I die marlians music people should be held responsible………..shuddy, seyi, Sid and co .. if I die, at least people will know some of the names of the people who brutalized me…. I fear nobody but God my creator.”

In another post, Oreoluwa claimed he has been receiving threat messages.

He wrote: “I’m getting threatening messages. I no fear to die o. God na im give person life. I was stripped naked on the streets like a dog or a thief. Me wey no touch anything just apologising.”

Mohbad also took to his Twitter page and in a series of tweets, he explained that the label was trying to get him killed because he asked that his manager be changed.

Just because I want to change my manager which is their brother, see what they did to me at Marlian House pic.twitter.com/Tqsb1y2UYF — Mohbad Imole (@iammohbad_) October 5, 2022

I’m at the hospital for a CT Scan for head impact and chest X-ray as a result of the assault.



I had the meeting clearheaded and without any drug influence too. — Mohbad Imole (@iammohbad_) October 5, 2022

Naira Marley in response went live on Instagram and said Mohbad was not in the right frame of mind. He implied that the singer was high.

Naira Marley speaks on what happened to Mohbad pic.twitter.com/36O6gvxBCa — yeah. (@gbsgnzn) October 5, 2022

Mohbad in response fired back with a tweet, saying everything Naira Marley said in the Instagram live was a lie.

Everything he said on the live video is a blatant lie.



This isn’t the first time. The last video was made out to look like I was high or overreacting.

My life is being severely threatened. — Mohbad Imole (@iammohbad_) October 5, 2022

Recall that during his ordeal with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in February 2022, Mohbad, whose actual name is Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, reported that Naira Marley and others posed a threat to his life.

In a video that went viral on the internet on Friday, February 25, an associate of Naira Marley could be heard mourning and naming his coworkers, claiming they want to kill him.