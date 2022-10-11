Bring your girlfriend let me have sex with her – James Brown’s response to leaked sex tape

Popular cross-dresser, James Brown has reacted to his leaked sex tape on social media.

A video clip showing James Brown having sex with a girl flooded the internet on Monday.

The sex tape, which went viral on Twitter, was leaked via Snapchat.

Reacting in a video on his Instagram page, James Brown, who was not remorseful, asked why Nigerians are surprised.

He said, ”Do you know one thing you guys don’t understand? I said I had a girlfriend and you guys didn’t believe me. Try me, bring your girlfriend let me have sex with her.

”Don’t I look man enough? Bring your girlfriend.”

