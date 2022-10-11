Davido orders G-wagon for Chef Chioma #Assurance2023

Davido and his third baby mama, Chioma, aka Chef Chi, are back together, and the singer hasn’t wasted any time spoiling his woman.

Renee5star, a well-known auto dealer, announced on social media that the 30BG chief had ordered a car for his girlfriend.

Davido orders a G-wagon for Chef Chi pic.twitter.com/izmqhV3VBN — Sabi Radio (@TheSabiRadio) October 11, 2022

Chioma will soon be the proud owner of a brand-new G-wagon courtesy of her baby daddy who does not hesitate to spoil the people he loves.

Fans and even his coworkers are happy that Nigerian singer Davido is in love with his third baby mama, Chef Chi.

In a post on his page, the head of 30BG shared some of his photos, including one of him and Chioma from one of their recent trips to London. The singer of “Assurance” couldn’t help but gush about his girl as he said that she is the one he loves.