Lagos receives green light from FG for Lekki-Epe Airport

The Lagos State government gained official authorisation from the Federal Government on Tuesday to develop the Lekki International Airport along the Lekki-Epe axis of the state.

The Lagos State Government had earlier said on Friday that the construction of the airport will begin in 2023.

The new airport would be developed on 3,500 hectares of land in the Lekki-Epe area, according to the report.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, stated during the Lagos Economic Summit, Ehingbeti 2022, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, that Muritala Mohammed Airport is congested and that the development of the new airport at Lekki is appropriate for the innovations in that area of Lagos.

Sirika said, “Of course, you will agree with me that the Muritala Mohammed is too congested and far away from the centre of action at the moment because it is a new Lagos. Because there is Eko Atlantic, the Lekki Bridge. Lagos needs this airport and we are more than happy to have it.”

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, stated in his remarks that he is enthusiastic about the project and noted that with the airport, Lagos will be more accessible for its businesses.

He stated that the true benefactors of the airport will be the residents and businesses, as it will provide them with a thriving environment.

Sanwo-Olu said, “For us, it is all about partnerships with Federal Government and the ministry of aviation, but the real beneficiaries are the citizens, the businesses we are trying to activate more. Government to government and business to business. That is how you develop economies like this. Give them a platform for their business to thrive.”