Lagos receives green light from FG for Lekki-Epe Airport

The Lagos State government gained official authorisation from the Federal Government on Tuesday to develop the Lekki International Airport along the Lekki-Epe axis of the state.

The Lagos State Government had earlier said on Friday that the construction of the airport will begin in 2023.

The new airport would be developed on 3,500 hectares of land in the Lekki-Epe area, according to the report.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, stated during the Lagos Economic Summit, Ehingbeti 2022, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, that Muritala Mohammed Airport is congested and that the development of the new airport at Lekki is appropriate for the innovations in that area of Lagos.

Sirika said, “Of course, you will agree with me that the Muritala Mohammed is too congested and far away from the centre of action at the moment because it is a new Lagos. Because there is Eko Atlantic, the Lekki Bridge. Lagos needs this airport and we are more than happy to have it.”

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, stated in his remarks that he is enthusiastic about the project and noted that with the airport, Lagos will be more accessible for its businesses.

He stated that the true benefactors of the airport will be the residents and businesses, as it will provide them with a thriving environment.

Sanwo-Olu said, “For us, it is all about partnerships with Federal Government and the ministry of aviation, but the real beneficiaries are the citizens, the businesses we are trying to activate more. Government to government and business to business. That is how you develop economies like this. Give them a platform for their business to thrive.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija October 8, 2022

You’re like a bus conductor applying for driving job – Keyamo mocks Atiku

Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential Campaign Council, compared Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of ...

YNaija October 7, 2022

Fuel subsidy will end in 2023 — Buhari

In 2023, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, oil subsidies would be withdrawn. The President said this during his presentation of ...

YNaija October 7, 2022

Peter Obi is now a political enemy – APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has labeled Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, a “political enemy.” After ...

YNaija October 6, 2022

Their evil thinking against Tinubu will not come to pass because they are not God – APC speaks on Tinubu’s Health

Contrary to social media rumors, the United Kingdom Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the party’s ...

YNaija October 5, 2022

Delta State Government fires Media aide for making post supporting Peter Obi

Atare Awin, a media aide for the Delta State government, has been fired for publicly supporting Peter Obi, the Labour ...

YNaija October 5, 2022

Ethiopia suspends Visa-on-Arrival for Nigerians and 41 other nationalities, two weeks after acquiring majority stake in Nigeria Air Project

The government of Ethiopia has suspended Visa on arrival for Nigerians, along with travelers from 41 other countries. This comes ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail