Is There Any Right Way to Promote Nollywood Films in Nigeria? 

There has been ongoing discussion about the marketing strategies Nollywood filmmakers use to promote their films, with heavy criticism directed at Funke Akindele for using dancing to market her movies. However, there has been pushback against this criticism, with some questioning whether there is a “right way” to promote Nollywood films.

What is the right way to promote films?

In the past, Nollywood film promotions followed what was trending, which at the time was grassroots marketing. Where actors and filmmakers reached out to the public to promote their films, however, now marketing strategies for film go along with the trending marketing strategies, and these strategies are:

Influencer Marketing

One of the most common methods of film promotion in recent years has been influencer marketing. This is a method that filmmakers like Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo have been known to employ to promote their films; these influencers and creators often create content or choreography around the films to reach their audiences.

Movie Reviewers

Another method that has become popular in the media in recent years, through books and film, is the reviewer. While this also ties in with influencer marketing, film reviewers work differently from influencers. Film reviewers are often individuals with day-to-day jobs in reviewing films and marketing them to their audience.

Community Engagement

This method has been employed by both past and current generations of filmmakers. By hosting early, organic viewings in public spaces across Nigeria and partnering with real-world brands to leverage their communities, filmmakers can present their work to a wider range of audiences.

Distribution

Securing a deal with an official local distributor (such as FilmOne Entertainment or Genesis Pictures Distribution) early in the production or post-production process helps promote your film to a large audience and leaves most of the promotional work to the distributor.

Is there a wrong way to promote Nollywood films?

While there are several popular methods to promote a Nollywood film, there is no wrong way to do so. Funke Akindele’s film promotion methods have received a lot of criticism, but they have a history of working well for the filmmaker, who is the highest-earning in the industry.

Another example of there being no wrong way to promote is the rom-com “Call of My Life.” The film employed the classic romantic movie promotion technique, where the actors acted like a couple outside of the film, making use of the chemistry between the actors as a marketing ploy to motivate people to watch the film, a promotion tactic that worked as they were able to amass over 500 million in the box office sales.

Why do film productions need to align with the filmmaker’s interests?

It is important that a film’s promotion reflects the filmmaker’s interests and artistic direction, because it not only builds audience trust but also ensures the film reaches its target audience. There are other reasons a filmmaker’s promotion strategies must follow their artistic direction, and these reasons are:

To Prevent False Advertising

Filmmakers know the true tone and themes of their project. If promoters misrepresent the film just to get quick ticket sales, audiences feel cheated, which leads to poor word-of-mouth and bad reviews.

To Reach Their Target Audience

Filmmakers who partner with creators or influencers who truly understand the direction the film intends to take are integral to film promotion. As they help the filmmaker market their movie to the right audience.

It Creates Authentic Hype

A great way to push your audience into paying attention to your film is by sharing content from the creation of the film with them, and for directors like Funke Akindele, who employ this approach, they are able to build a strong relationship with their audience, who become passionate about the film just by watching teasers and snippets.

What do we think?

Although certain films dictate what marketing methods work for them, the end goal for all filmmakers is to have an audience passionate about their work. Marketing strategies and promotions do not always require a large-scale approach; sometimes the audience thrives on fun, relatable content.