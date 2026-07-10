YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Fubara Presents ₦1.854tn 2026 Budget, Prioritises Infrastructure, Education, Healthcare

Tinubu Declines Assent to Two Bills, Seeks Legislative Review

EU Orders Meta to Change Facebook, Instagram’s ‘Addictive’ Features

Eniola Badmus Says She Still Faces Body Shaming After Weight Loss

Uzor Arukwe Rejects Comparisons With Gabriel Afolayan

Fubara Presents ₦1.854tn 2026 Budget, Prioritises Infrastructure, Education, Healthcare

Siminalayi Fubara has presented a ₦1.854 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill to the Rivers State House of Assembly, with infrastructure, education, and healthcare receiving the largest allocations. The governor said the budget is designed to accelerate development across the state through major investments in roads, schools, hospitals, and other critical public infrastructure while also improving human capital development and public service delivery. Fubara described the proposal as a people-focused budget aimed at sustaining economic growth, enhancing security, and improving the quality of life for Rivers residents.

Tinubu Declines Assent to Two Bills, Seeks Legislative Review

President Bola Tinubu has withheld assent to two amendment bills passed by the National Assembly, citing constitutional, legal, and drafting deficiencies that require correction before they can become law. The affected bills are the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (Establishment) Amendment Bill, 2026, and the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (Amendment) Bill, 2026. In separate letters read during plenary, Tinubu urged lawmakers to address the identified flaws and resubmit the bills for consideration, maintaining that his decision was made in line with his constitutional powers under Section 58(4) of the 1999 Constitution.

EU Orders Meta to Change Facebook, Instagram’s ‘Addictive’ Features

The European Union has directed Meta Platforms to overhaul key design features on Facebook and Instagram after concluding that the platforms’ “addictive design” may violate the bloc’s Digital Services Act. The European Commission said features such as infinite scrolling, autoplay, and engagement-driven recommendation systems pose risks to users’ mental and physical health, particularly children, and has called on Meta to make significant changes, including disabling some features by default and strengthening safeguards for minors. Meta rejected the preliminary findings, arguing it has introduced measures such as Teen Accounts and parental controls, but warned it will respond through the regulatory process. If the findings are upheld and Meta fails to comply, the company could face fines of up to 6% of its global annual turnover.

Eniola Badmus Says She Still Faces Body Shaming After Weight Loss

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has revealed that losing weight has not ended the criticism she receives about her appearance, saying she continues to experience body shaming despite her physical transformation. Speaking about her journey, Badmus noted that while many people encouraged her to lose weight, some of the same voices now criticise her slimmer look, reinforcing the idea that public opinion is often impossible to satisfy. She urged people to be kinder and avoid making unsolicited comments about others’ bodies, stressing that confidence and good health should matter more than meeting society’s changing beauty standards.

Uzor Arukwe Rejects Comparisons With Gabriel Afolayan

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has dismissed comparisons between himself and fellow actor Gabriel Afolayan, insisting that both are talented performers who deserve to be appreciated on their own merits. Reacting to a social media debate over who is the more versatile actor, Arukwe said there was no basis for comparing them, describing Afolayan as a respected colleague whose talent he has always admired. His response was widely praised by fans, who commended the actor for promoting professionalism and mutual respect rather than fueling rivalry within Nollywood.