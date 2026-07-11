‘The Noisy Naija Paediatrician’ Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

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Dr Ayodele Renner, popularly known as “The Noisy Naija Paediatrician,” is a doctor, health influencer and child health advocate. Dr Ayodele is known and beloved by his followers for the delicate and comedic way he approaches giving child care advice.

With over a decade of clinical experience as a child health advocate and consultant paediatrician, Dr Ayodele uses his platform to simplify what might otherwise be complex medical information for parents.

His content is also notable for debunking myths surrounding child care, a feat that won him the title of “Health Influencer of the Year”. The doctor has also worked with brands like Cowbell, Shal’Artem Nigeria, amongst others, to promote child healthcare whilst also serving as a speaker in spaces where childcare is discussed. Dr Ayodele’s passionate approach to his job as a consultant paediatrician has put him at the top among healthcare influencers in Nigeria.