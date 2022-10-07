2023 elections: Tinubu breaks silence after returning to Nigeria; FG declares Monday public holiday | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

2023 elections: Tinubu breaks silence after returning to Nigeria

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

2023 elections: Tinubu breaks silence after returning to Nigeria

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has spoken after returning to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

The former Governor of Lagos returned to the country after spending 12 days in London.

Tinubu’s long absence led to rumours about his whereabouts and his health status.

However, speaking in Abuja after his return, he assured Nigerians that their hope which was almost lost, is now back.

Tinubu promised that he is “back actively” and urged Nigerians to be patriotic and refrain from speaking evil about the country.

He said, “The trip was very good. I enjoyed my break and I am happy to be back in my fatherland Nigerians should expect a very intelligent ability to think and perform.

“Nigerians should expect that the help they need is here.

“The hope that is almost dithering is back. I am back actively,” he declared.

DSP allegedly brutalizes wife in Ibadan

Mrs. Bisola Olugbade, a 48-year-old police officer, described how her husband, Saheed Olugbade, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) assigned to the Transport Section at the Iyaganku Police Headquarters in Ibadan, had brutally treated her yesterday.

Mrs. Olugbade, who lives at Owodun Street, Elewure, Akala Way in Oluyole Local Government area of Oyo State, described her trauma to Vanguard in Ibadan. She claimed that ever since she wed her husband 21 years ago, she has experienced domestic violence.

“I was married in 2001, and since then, my husband and I have had four children: Precious, 22 years old; Oyin, 20; Olamide, 15; and Tobi, 11 years old. Saheed Olugbade, my spouse, holds the rank of DSP and works at the Iyaganku Police Station.

“He has been physically abusing me since we got married. He always beats and sends me out of the house whenever he marries another wife. We are legally married but he has married two more wives after me. Even there was a time his brother also beat me and even stripped off my cloth. I almost fell inside well while trying to run away. At that time we were still living at Ososami. There was even a time he used an axe to cut my body.

“I left his house four years ago when I couldn’t bear the incessant abuse again. And as we are all aware that schools resumed not too long ago in Oyo State, my children are supposed to return to school but they can’t because I don’t have money.

“I’m a petty trader selling drinks but there were no sales and I even went to collect vegetable oil on credit to hawk at Aleshinloye market just for me to raise money to send my children back to school.

“It was one of my children who saw the hardship we were facing that put a call through to their dad and he promised to pay the school fees when he collects his September salary but he didn’t fulfill his promise. My daughter had to call him with her teacher’s phone but he abused the girl and her teacher on phone.

“To my surprise, I just saw him in our house the following morning, Wednesday, and he started shouting at me and I begged him not to shout because we just moved into the apartment. After he entered the house, he began shouting again calling me different names and my children bastards.

“He even told them not to call his number again. I told him to leave my house and he started beating me and punched me in the eyes. I would have been dead if my last child had not called for help. It was my neighbours that rescued me from him.”

While pleading with the state’s police chief, CP Adebowale Williams, Olugbade to intervene on her behalf due to domestic abuse.

The oldest son, Precious, confirmed his mother’s assertion in an interview with Vanguard, lamenting that their father had been abusing his mother since he was five years old.

By persuading his father not to kill their mother, he pleaded with the appropriate authorities to save them.

MC Oluomo introduces barcodes in parks, garages to check crime

Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (also known as MC Oluomo), the chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages, has announced the implementation of the Bar Code to quell some commercial bus drivers’ nefarious actions.

He claims that the program will stop some commercial bus drivers from engaging in kidnappings and other illegal acts.

Everyone is concerned about security, according to Akinsanya, and the agency cannot remain passive and enable con artists to use their parking lots and parks as safe havens given that they are stakeholders in the transportation industry.

“Our goal is to leverage technology to detect some criminal elements using our parks and garages to perpetrate crimes. We want to make our parks and garages as safe as possible. We will make them hell for anyone with criminal intention,” he said.

He issued a warning to the managers of various parks and garages to get rid of any criminal elements there, or else they would be held accountable for their conduct.

Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye, the Lagos State Parks and Garages Secretary, explained how the bar code system operates by saying that commuters would download an app and scan the bar code on buses to determine whether they were safe to board.

“Once you scan the bar code on any bus, it will bring out certain information about the park or garage for commuters to determine if the bus is safe for boarding or not. For those who usually forget their ‘loads’ on the bus, the code will help passengers recollect the vehicle’s number plate and trace it to the park or garage where the vehicle operates from.

“We’re using this medium to urge the public to try as much as possible to key into this project because the bar code will assist in curbing the cases of kidnapping, theft, and other societal vices people perpetrate on public buses. We are urging the public to just give us the benefit of the doubt on this project and key into it. It is for the good of all,” Lemboye said.

Mr. Isaiah Arowolo, from Dotmatech Technologies Limited, a firm handling the installation of the bar codes, said over 20,000 buses have been registered into a central database.

Arowolo said, “We have generated the QR code sticker for the 20,000 buses registered and the number is increasing daily. How does it work? We have a unique QR code sticker that will be on each bus; the commuters will download the app from the Playstore or Apple iOS. When they scan the code on the bus, information will be given to them on that particular vehicle including its number plate and the name of the secretary of the branch of that park or garage. The reason for that is just for them to have the history of the car or vehicle they board in a month or in a week or daily so that they can fall back to it and after one month.”

Police to sanction officer for carrying Atiku wife’s bag

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said a police officer attached to Titi Abubakar will be sanctioned for carrying her bag.

The officer was pictured carrying a handbag at the comminioning an office Titi opened for her husband’s 2023 campaign.

Titi is the wife of Atiku Abubakar, former vice president and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi stated that officers are not expected to go against professional ethics.

Adejobi responded to a Twitter user @Fifi_Ify who said the officer was turned into a maid.

“When a private citizen can turn our uniform force member into her maid, why won’t the police forget their primary duty and only dance to the tune of the elites?”, she wrote.

The police spokesperson condemned the act he called “absurdity”, adding that it is not acceptable.

“We have commenced necessary action on this. We will fish her out and get across to the principal.

“The AIG Special Protection Unit has been contacted to assist us get the woman police. Gradually, we will sanitise the system.

“How can an orderly carry a bag for her madam. I am sure the madam will have a PA, and that is the PA’s job”, he added.

FG declares Monday public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday 10th October, 2022 as Public Holiday.

A statement issued by Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said the holiday is to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid Celebration in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Aregbesola congratulated all Muslims both at home and in the Diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

He admonished all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, patience. tolerance and perseverance which are deep spiritual virtues and which the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) exemplified, adding that doing so would guarantee peace, security and harmony In the country.

He enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality. “As the indisputable leader of our race, we must demonstrate responsible leadership in Africa”, the Minister stated.

While calling for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, Aregbesola urges all Nigerians, and the youth in particular. to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity and join hands with the President Muhammadu be proud of.

He wished all Muslims a happy celebration and Nigerians a happy holiday.