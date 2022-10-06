Scooby Doo character Velma Dinkley ‘comes out’ as lesbian ahead of new film

Google has paid tribute as Scooby Doo character Velma Dinkley ‘comes out’ as a lesbian in advance of the upcoming film.

With a joyous cartoon, the American multinational technology corporation celebrated Velma’s coming out as a lesbian.

Google has implemented a function that displays pride flags and confetti during Velma-related searches.

Internet users have also applauded Velma’s portrayal as a lesbian in the most recent Scooby-Doo film.

Velma’s sexual orientation is confirmed in the new film “Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo!” after years of doubt regarding the character’s sexuality.

Remember that on Wednesday, October 5th, Prime Video published a snippet of Velma’s first encounter with her crush, the villain Coco Diablo, in the latest installment of the renowned franchise, Trick or Treat Scooby Doo!.

Many Scooby Doo franchise fans wrote that it was about time the character was revealed to be a lesbian, as they had always suspected she was one.

Previous Scooby-Doo writers and producers have stated that they attempted to portray Velma as a lesbian but were unable to do so openly.

James Gunn, who wrote Scooby-Doo movies released in 2002 and 2004, tweeted in 2020, “I tried! In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”