Big Brother Titans: Call to Entry Now Open For Nigerians And South Africans

Africa’s biggest reality TV franchise, Big Brother, has announced calls for entries for a new special season to hold next year. This season aptly called ‘Big Brother Titans’ will be a mix of Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi. It means auditions are open to Nigerians and South Africans, ages 21 and above.

Auditions for Big Brother Titans, commence from October 6 to October 22, 2022; all interested and eligible people must record a two-minute video of themselves stating why Big Brother should pick them to be a Big Brother Titan housemate. This video must then be uploaded to http://mnet.tv/bigbrothertitans and then contestants must fill out the online registration form.

Big Brother Titans will feature brand new contestants who must be Nigerian or South African citizens with valid means of identification.

Speaking about the fascinating twist of having a mash-up of BBNaija and BBMzansi, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said, “the long history of rich culture and talent shared by both countries will be brought to life through the Titan housemates in one house. I can only imagine the explosion of drama and intrigue that will ensue. So, imagine ‘Afrobeats’ meeting ‘Amapiano’; imagine the food and everything else that will be showcased; we think this will be quite exciting. We are excited about the special big brother season, and we will reveal more details at the right time sometime next year.”

If you think you’ve got what it takes to be Biggie’s next reality TV star, this message is for you! Head to http://mnet.tv/bigbrothertitans to find out more or follow the Big Brother Naija social media pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Download the official teaser video HERE.