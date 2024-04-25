TechUnwind is bringing the Unwind Experience to London this April

Calling all London Techies for the ultimate fun and epic networking experience in London

For years, Tech Unwind has been curating epic event experiences for techies in Nigeria. 

From the bustling Lagos city to the vibrant cities of Port Harcourt, Enugu, Abuja and now, Tech Unwind is bringing electrifying energy to London!

Get ready for a mashup of innovation, creativity, and excellence at the Tech Unwind London Event

Why Should You Be At Tech Unwind London?

  • Networking Galore: At Tech Unwind London, you get a chance to network with industry professionals in tech. Whether you’re seeking a new job or a collaborative opportunity, our networking session gives you the right foundation to propel your career
  • Fireside Chat: Get insider tips from key leaders in the tech industry to level up your career. Our fireside chat comprises candid and authentic conversations to help you grow and position yourself for success
  • Job opportunities: If you’re looking for a new job or want to switch careers, Tech Unwind is your leverage. Pitch yourself to potential recruiters and attract opportunities via our networking sessions
  • Game experience: What’s the fun in Tech Unwind if there are no games? Escape the cycle of work and come enjoy the ultimate game experiences with your friends. You deserve it.

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city of London and come have fun with us this April

Mark your calendar:

Date: April 27th, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Location: TGIF Wembley, London

Ticket price: £10

This event is brought to you by YellowLyfe Company  in partnership with  Ocatadventuresuk 

With the support of Peiges and choplYfe.

Secure your ticket here and let’s have a lit experience 

