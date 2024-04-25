Yvonne Orji Developing Yaa Gyasi’s Novel ‘Transcendent Kingdom’ For Sony Pictures

Nigerian-American Emmy nominated comedy-actress has been chosen to develop ‘Transcendent Kingdom’ novel written by Ghanaian-American author Yaa Gyasi for Sony Pictures.

The Insecure alumna signed a two-year first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television in 2023 which allows the actress to develop a scripted drama and comedy series for streaming platforms.

The drama has now been confirmed to be ‘Transcendent Kingdom’, a novel which tells the tale of Gifty, a neuroscience student at Stanford who could not escape her family’s past.

Yvonne Orji took to Instagram to announce her excitement for the development of the film, saying, “Been chasing this story for 4 solid years and will continue to ride hard for its til it’s on your television screens.”