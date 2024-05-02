Top 10 Content Creators of 2024 So Far

2024 has been a year of surprises, growth, and successful collaborations between content creators in Nigeria.

These entertainers have proven to their audience, times without number, that they are good at what they do, consistently releasing videos that will remain in our memories.

These top 10 content creators have made us laugh, entertained us, educated us, or taken us on a journey that we never expected to experience. Therefore, we have chosen our top content creators of 2024 so far.

Folagbade Banks

Folagbade is every Nigerian’s mother as his skits always portray him dressed in his bathrobe as he brings out the Nigerian mother in him, giving Nigerians hilarious and relatable content under the alias of “Mama Deola”.

Diary of a kitchen lover

Chef T. has had no breaks since she announced the birth of her child. Collaborating with many content creators, including Folagbade, Chef T brings humour to her content whenever she advises how to maintain a kitchen or shares her food recipes.

Enioluwa

Amidst announcing his upcoming series, Enioluwa is one of the most adored content creators and influencers currently. His energy and enthusiasm are some of his many charms, which the audience can’t help but enjoy.

Miss Techy

Learning about gadgets has never been more fun than how Miss Techy illustrates and puts out her content. Being a digital content creator, Miss Techy updates her audience on the latest gadgets, encourages DIYs and many more.

Jay on Air

Jay is said to have lived a thousand lives as he plays his roles effortlessly. The content creator is another on this list who has garnered a fan base due to his relatable videos. Whether imitating an actor or a popular trending video or singing in high notes, Jay brings out the excitement in his audience.

Hauwa

If you were in search of a content creator who is hilarious by default, Hauwa is one such. With a chaotic personality and storytelling, Hauwa can sell the world through her words and the images she paints with them. It is almost impossible to come across her videos without laughing.

Tobe Ugeh

Sharing in the bowl of chaos as Hauwa, Tobe is committed to spreading joy and laughter through his videos. A few times, Tobe has collaborated with Hauwa as they document their time together; this crossover is enjoyable as the two prove to their audience that love is not for everyone.

KieKie

Whether showing you how to style an outfit best, attending an Owambe party, or producing her comedic skits on YouTube, KieKie is a multi-talented content creator who keeps giving.

I Said What I Said

The hosts of the famous podcast, ‘I Said What I Said’, FK and Jolzz, have never once disappointed their listeners and fans with the passion and consistency they put in their content. FK and Jolzz are two women you can’t find yourself beside without laughing your heart out.

Asher Kine

Asher Kine is one of the most benevolent content creators, as his videos take his audience around Lagos, asking people to play games with cash rewards.