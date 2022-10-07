Peter Obi is now a political enemy – APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has labeled Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, a “political enemy.”

After a secret meeting between Anambra State Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and members of APGA, widespread rumors circulated that he had instructed the party faithful to work against Obi.

However, Soludo, through his press secretary Christian Aburime, sought to debunk the popular rumors.

However, when speaking to reporters in Awka on Thursday, Chinedu Obigwe, the National Coordinator of the APGA Media Warriors Forum, stated that they will oppose Obi.

Read also: Obi is going nowhere. This your Obi movement is a joke – Asari Dokubo slams Obidients

Obigwe emphasized that APGA is dedicated to supporting all of its candidates in upcoming elections.

“I hate being sentimental on important issues and like saying the raw truth without minding whose ox is gored.

“Our self-acclaimed Saint Peter Obi as the Labour Party presidential candidate has nothing in common with APGA as a party and APGA faithful, because he is now a political enemy.

“Labour Party members will work against APGA candidates in the forthcoming general election and it is also expected of APGA faithful to work against Peter Obi and other Labour Party candidates in the election,” Obigwe said.

He added that “Governor Chukwuma Soludo does not need to tell APGA faithful to work against Peter Obi because they already know that it is the right thing for them to do in the interest of our party, APGA.”

