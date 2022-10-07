Fuel subsidy will end in 2023 — Buhari

In 2023, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, oil subsidies would be withdrawn.

The President said this during his presentation of the proposed budget for 2023 before a joint session of the national legislature on Friday.

The size of the 2023 budget, titled “Budget of fiscal sustainability and transformation,” was N19.76 trillion.

In addition, President Buhari informed the National Assembly that the government cannot continue to establish tertiary institutions on its own.

Buhari stated that the government will take additional steps to adequately fund education in Nigeria, alluding to the practice in several other regions.

In the meantime, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has asked the Executive to use the 2023 budget for economic stability and transition to complete a large number of ongoing projects across the nation.

Lawan said, “this administration has been consistent in ensuring the delivery of landmark infrastructure across the country.

“The last three budgets have made generous provisions for different projects.

“While some have been completed, work on others is ongoing at high paces.

“The 2023 Budget should therefore focus on completing a lot more.”

