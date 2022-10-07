The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Werewolf by Night (Disney Plus)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is starting to try out new things. First, She-Hulk, the network’s first sitcom, is currently airing. Now, it’s showing this 53-minute special/short film from director Michael Giacchino, who is best known as the composer for Lost and Up. It’s a tribute to classic horror movies with a gothic story and black-and-white images.

Gael Garca Bernal plays Jack Russell, a monster hunter who has a curse that turns him into a werewolf. He is played in the movie “Monster Mash” by Gael Garca Bernal.

After the famous Ulysses Bloodstone dies, Jack is called back to his castle.

There, the best hunters in the world, including Ulysses’ daughter Elsa (Laura Donnelly), are set up to compete for a powerful relic by hunting a monster in the gardens.

Luckiest Girl Alive (Netflix)

This movie is based on Jessica Knoll’s best-selling book and stars Mila Kunis. Ani seems to have the perfect life: she works as a top magazine editor, wears designer clothes, and is engaged to a good-looking man (Finn Wittrock). But her glamorous appearance is just a mask for who she really is.

When Ani takes part in a documentary about real crimes, her long-kept secrets start to come out. As a teen, she was known as TifAni, and she was an outsider at her elite prep school. Dark, terrible things happened to her that shook her up and changed her. And the truth could destroy everything she’s worked so hard to build.

Catherine Called Birdy (Prime Video)

Lena Dunham wrote and directed this passion project, which is an adaptation of Karen Cushman’s children’s book that won the Newbery Medal in 1994. In this medieval coming-of-age story set in the 13th century, Lady Catherine, also known as Birdy (Bella Ramsey from Game of Thrones), is the smart and sassy daughter of nobles who have lost a lot of money.

Lord Rollo (Andrew Scott), her father, wants to sell her to a rich man, but Birdy, who is rebellious, finds a way to avoid almost all of the suitors. She is engaged to a rich man she calls Shaggy Beard (Paul Kaye), and she will have to do anything to get out of the marriage.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (Netflix)

Stephen King writes a lot, but so many of his stories have already been made into movies that when I read a new one, I thought, “Wait, what’s left?” In this case, the answer is If It Bleeds, a short story set in the year 2020. The short story is about the sweet friendship between a teen named Craig (played by Jaeden Martell of “It”) and an old, rich man named Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland).

Over the years, Mr. Harrigan has called Craig to his mansion to read him books like “A Tale of Two Cities” and “Heart of Darkness.” He even gives him a lottery ticket with a scratch-off that wins $3,000. Craig gives the person who helped him a cell phone in return. But after Mr. Harrigan dies, scary things happen with that phone, even though it was buried in the casket.

Hellraiser (Hulu)

It is a new start for the horror series. It is based on Clive Barker’s novella The Hellbound Heart, which came out in 1986. The author turned his own book into the now-classic movie from 1987, which led to a lot of boring sequels. Now, Hellraiser is back, but it’s still as scary, gross, and weird as ever.

Riley, played by Odessa A’zion, is a recovering addict in her 20s who is struggling and desperate. She and her bad-influence boyfriend Trevor steal a puzzle box (Drew Starkey). Riley opens the box while he’s high on drugs. This opens a portal to another dimension where the cruel Cenobites live, who get pleasure from making people hurt.

A Friend of the Family (Peacock)

Abducted in Plain Sight, a true crime documentary that came out in 2017, was a huge hit for Netflix. Now, Peacock is joining the fun with a dramatized version of Jan Broberg’s multiple kidnappings. If you watched the documentary, you know that Robert “B” Berchtold, a close friend of Jan’s parents, took her twice in the 1970s.

All of the questions raised in the documentary are looked at in more depth in the play. First of all, how did Bob (Colin Hanks) and Mary Ann (Anna Paquin) let this dangerous man (played by Jake Lacy) get close enough to their daughter twice to take her? The nine episodes show how B tricked his way into their inner circle and took advantage of their weaknesses to break up a family that seemed to be happy.