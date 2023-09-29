Weekend Watchlist: Here are 10 Movies/Series to see this Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies you need to see this weekend.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

The Continental: From the World of John Wick tells the background story of how Winston Scott, in an alternate history 1970s, came to his position as proprietor of the New York branch of “The Continental” chain of hotels, safe havens for legal assassins on the grounds of which no business may ever take place. It explores variations on real-world events, including the Winter of Discontent and the American Mafia’s rise to economic power. With its high-octane action plot, this series is set to keep you glued to your TV screen.

Something like Gold

Something Like Gold tells the love story of a lady who finds love again after being stood up during her wedding. She must now navigate a new life after her father’s wealth is seized.

Directed by Kasum Kayode, who is known for his directorial work on movies such as “This Lady Called Life” and “Soole”

The cast includes Mercy Johnson, Kunle Remi, Tope Olowoniyan, Segun Arinze, Patrick Doyle, Timini Egbuson, Teniola Aladese, Broda Shaggi among others. If you’re looking for a beautiful romance-thriller flick, this movie should be on your watchlist.

She Must Be Obeyed

The five-part mini-series takes a deep dive into the intriguing world of stardom and secrets as it follows the lives of three successful music superstars. It depicts the deep-rooted rivalry and backstabbing activities they indulge in, to outshine one another and protect their top positions in the industry. With a healthy dose of humor, SHE Must Be Obeyed is your front-row seat to the intense drama, unwavering ambition, and uncontrollable passion that drive the obsession with fame.

Kanaani

The popular saying, “Not all that glitters is gold” is portrayed perfectly in this incredible drama. ‘Kanaani’ follows the story of Obehi and Gbovo, star-crossed lovers who journey through hell to find each other. A journey that will lead them to an unexpected destination.

The movie boasts a diverse and exceptional cast including Gabriel Afolayan, Robb Hudspeth, Ayo Kosh, and Joseph Benjamin, making it a celebration of multiculturalism and collaboration. With its realistic story plot and incredible casting, this movie is sure to take you on a rollercoaster of emotions.

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Your childhood favorite action kids return for a new adventure in “Spy Kids: Armageddon”.

When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world. If you require an adventurous comedic flick with a wave of nostalgia, this movie should be on your watchlist this weekend.

Street Flow 2

A sequel to the Street Flow movie released in 2019, Street Flow Two is back with more intense action and thrill. Struggling to overcome cycles of betrayal, revenge, and violence, the Traoré brothers continue to fight for a brighter future in a seedy Paris suburb.

Gen V

The movie follows life at Godolkin University, the only college in America exclusively dedicated to young adult superheroes, managed by Vought International. The “The Boys” spin-off delves into the training of the first generation of superheroes who discover that their powers come from Compound V injections rather than being inherent gifts. These competitive young heroes push their physical and moral limits to compete for the prestigious top ranking at the school. Along the way, they come to realize that ambition comes with sacrifices and that distinguishing right from wrong is not as straightforward as they once believed. When dark secrets from the university’s past come to light, the students must confront the kind of heroes they aspire to become.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

This whimsical short film would leave you in awe especially if you’re a lover of the movies Doctor Strange and Sherlock Holmes.

Bored, greedy bachelor Henry Sugar portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch stumbles across the story of Imdad Khan, a circus performer who taught himself to see with his eyes closed. Sniffing an opportunity for limitless profit, Sugar tries to develop the same power so that he can make a killing in the world’s casinos. Did he succeed or not? Find out in this “wonderful story”

Sentinelle

What would you do if you had to choose between the job you love so much and your fueling passion? This is the case for François Sentinelle (portrayed by Jonathan Cohen) who lives two lives. During the day, he is the most famous cop on the Réunion Island, known for his tough methods and flowery shirts, pursuing criminals in his famous yellow defender. But the rest of the time, Sentinelle is also a charming singer. Things get complicated when the case of a lifetime forces him to choose between being a police and his love for music.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter

What better than a dose of mystery with a tint of adventure to crown off the weekend? This mystery series follows the life of Mickey Bolitar, a high school junior as he navigates his new life with a mom in rehab, a dead father, an annoying aunt, and a new school in New Jersey. When a creepy old lady who may or may not be a ghost tells Mickey that his father isn’t dead, Mickey is sure he’s losing his mind.