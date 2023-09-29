Weekend Playlist: Top Songs to Add to your Playlist this Weekend

As we approach the weekend looking to unwind and relax after the stressful week, music can be a form of escape and provide that soothing feeling you yearn for. Committed to giving you the most relaxing time ever, we at Ynaija have done the work and compiled the ideal weekend playlist that would keep you both relaxed and turnt.

Unleash: Poco Lee & Kizz Daniel

The Bad Ones: Lady Donli

Do I: Phyno

Puff & Pass: Zerrydl

La Pio Pio: Mohbad

Low Waist: Bayanni

Jaga Jaga: Victony ft Babyboy AV

Mogbe: Asake

High Fashion: Not3s & Odumodublack

Abena: Dj Shawn, Blaqbonez & Kidi

Sote: Dandizzy & Falz

NSV: Bella Shmurda & Tiwa Savage

Walking Dead: Ayox & Zlatan

Annabella: Khaid

Basquiat: Asake

No Days Off: Teni

Deja Vu: Seyi Vibez

Gaza: Olamide

Rhythm & Blues: Ayra Starr

Big 7: Burna Boy

Philo: Bella Shmurda & Omah Lay

Erima:Dj Shawn & Magixx

Duffel Bag: Joeboy

Enjoy!