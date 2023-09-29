Weekend Playlist: Top Songs to Add to your Playlist this Weekend

As we approach the weekend looking to unwind and relax after the stressful week, music can be a form of escape and provide that soothing feeling you yearn for. Committed to giving you the most relaxing time ever, we at Ynaija have done the work and compiled the ideal weekend playlist that would keep you both relaxed and turnt. 

  • Unleash: Poco Lee & Kizz Daniel
  • The Bad Ones: Lady Donli
  • Do I:  Phyno
  • Puff & Pass: Zerrydl
  • La Pio Pio: Mohbad
  • Low Waist: Bayanni
  • Jaga Jaga: Victony ft Babyboy AV
  • Mogbe: Asake
  • High Fashion: Not3s & Odumodublack
  • Abena: Dj Shawn, Blaqbonez & Kidi
  • Sote: Dandizzy & Falz
  • NSV: Bella Shmurda & Tiwa Savage
  • Walking Dead: Ayox & Zlatan
  • Annabella: Khaid
  • Basquiat: Asake 
  • No Days Off: Teni
  • Deja Vu: Seyi Vibez
  • Gaza: Olamide 
  • Rhythm & Blues: Ayra Starr
  • Big 7: Burna Boy
  • Philo: Bella Shmurda & Omah Lay
  • Erima:Dj Shawn & Magixx 
  • Duffel Bag: Joeboy

Enjoy!

