Victony Dedicates New Song to Deceased Friend, Reminisces About His Accident 2 Years Ago

Popular Nigerian Singer-Songwriter Anthony Victor (Victony) released a new single this weekend, dedicating it to his friend who died in a car accident two years ago.

In 2021, just at the start of his singing career, Victony was involved in an unfortunate car crash that claimed the life of a friend but not without leaving three others severely injured.

The Soweto artist said he was in a coma for four days, temporarily losing motor function in his legs for a year.

Reliving the tragic experience haunts Victony to date; however, as most talented and creative artists do, he has chosen to put his pain into his music with his new single.

The new single, featuring fellow Nigerian artist AV, is titled “Jaga Jaga,” where he explains that his life is a movie written by God.

“My life is a different story, it’s a movie written by God […] my life jaga jaga, my life wuru wuru, I dey thank God for mercy oh, I for don enter kuru,” he sang.

The Afrobeats singer tells his tale in his casual voice, which evokes the emotions of his listeners as he takes us back in time to when the ghastly accident occurred.

You can listen to Jaga Jaga here.