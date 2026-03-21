Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week

The Nigerian media space was filled with great news from the music front, from chart-topping releases to an international music debut. The week’s news highlight is largely positive.

Wizkid’s son ‘Champz’ releases second project, tops charts

South Korean boy band BTS makes new record on Nigerian iTunes

Popular skitmaker Sabinus welcomes first child

Nigerian court upholds ruling on filming police officers

Nigeria loses petition against DR Congo

Wizkid’s Son ‘Champz’ Releases Second Project, Tops Charts

Boluwatife Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as ‘Champz’ and the son of Afrobeats legend Wizkid, is topping the Nigerian music charts with his latest project, just five months after releasing his first.

The new release, another EP following the success of his first one, is currently at the top 2 on Apple Music’s albums chart, just below Wizkid’s position. With a career that began in November 2025 and a genre that blends Hip-hop, Afro-fusion, Afro-swing, and a bit of Afrobeats, the 14-year-old is on a clear path to superstardom.

South Korean Boy Band BTS Makes New Record On Nigerian iTunes

South Korean boyband, BTS, who released their fifth studio album after four years on hiatus, have made history on Nigerian iTunes charts after becoming the first artist in the site’s history to chart 8 songs back-to-back on the top 10 list of the platform.

The group also made history as the first Asian artists to debut on the iTunes Nigeria Top Albums chart in 2026, and currently holds the third position on the top 10 list of Apple Music Nigeria. The group that only dropped their album on the 20th of March has already broken charts worldwide and is securing their space in Nigerian charts.

Popular Skitmaker Sabinus Welcomes First Child

Nigerian skit maker Sabinus has welcomed his first child with his partner. The news was announced by his partner and the child’s mother, Preye.

Preye, who announced the news via her Instagram account, also shared that the duo had welcomed a baby boy. While there are no details on when the child was born, she shared the news over the weekend.

Nigerian Court Upholds Ruling On Filming Police Officers On Duty

A Nigerian court has upheld a new law, a win for human rights advocacy, ruling that Nigerians may film police officers whilst they are on duty in public spaces.

The ruling was upheld by the Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, with ₦5 million awarded to the applicant in the complaint against the Nigerian Police Force. This rule, in favor of the complaint Maxwell Uwaifo, reinforces Nigerians’ right to document police actions and signals a new era for citizens in cases of human rights violations.

Nigeria Loses Petition Against DR Congo

Nigeria’s loss in the FIFA World Cup has been officially confirmed after FIFA officials rejected the country’s petition against DR Congo.

The complaints made by the Nigerian Football Force were directed at the eligibility of dual-nationality players in the November 2025 FIFA World Cup qualifier. However, after five months, Nigeria’s petition was thrown out, with Congo remaining the official winners, and they are scheduled to move on to the international playoffs.