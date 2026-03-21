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March 21, 2026

Top 5 Podcasts To Check Out This Weekend 

by YNaija
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Nigerians React as Senator Shehu Sani is Appointed a Judge of Miss World Nigeria Beauty Pageant
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It’s the weekend after a public holiday, and what better way to relax than to listen to the top 5 podcasts of the week to catch up to speed on the Nigerian media. 

  1. With Chude
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On this episode of the podcast, Chude sits with Temilola Adepetun as they discuss personal stories, trials, challenges and eventual triumphs. 

  1. I Said What I Said

On this episode of the podcast, Jola and FK sit with Feyi Bello as they discuss motherhood, marriage, being unmarried and hair care. 

  1. Submarine And A Roach

On this episode of the podcast, Koj, TMT and Mayowa dive into several topics, from internet drama, to reality tv chaos and deep personal stories. 

  1. Afropolitan 

This episode of the podcast features a conversation on the music scene as an industry giant, the history of one of Nigeria’s biggest record labels, Chocolate City and the unspoken rules of the music industry.

  1. 234 Essential 
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The duo kick off this episode of the podcast with nostalgic stories, childhood pop culture moments and defining moments, alongside a deep dive on the 2026 Oscars.

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