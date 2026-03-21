Top 5 Podcasts To Check Out This Weekend...

It’s the weekend after a public holiday, and what better way to relax than to listen to the top 5 podcasts of the week to catch up to speed on the Nigerian media.
- With Chude
On this episode of the podcast, Chude sits with Temilola Adepetun as they discuss personal stories, trials, challenges and eventual triumphs.
- I Said What I Said
On this episode of the podcast, Jola and FK sit with Feyi Bello as they discuss motherhood, marriage, being unmarried and hair care.
- Submarine And A Roach
On this episode of the podcast, Koj, TMT and Mayowa dive into several topics, from internet drama, to reality tv chaos and deep personal stories.
- Afropolitan
This episode of the podcast features a conversation on the music scene as an industry giant, the history of one of Nigeria’s biggest record labels, Chocolate City and the unspoken rules of the music industry.
- 234 Essential
The duo kick off this episode of the podcast with nostalgic stories, childhood pop culture moments and defining moments, alongside a deep dive on the 2026 Oscars.