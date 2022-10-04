Obi is going nowhere. This your Obi movement is a joke – Asari Dokubo slams Obidients

Asari Dokubo, a former leader of Niger Delta insurgents, uploaded a video in which he exhibited AK-47 guns against “Obidients.”

Obidients is the name given to devoted supporters of Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate.

Asari Dokubo has previously stated his contempt for the Obidients and Peter Obi and his support for All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

Dokubo had earlier stated on social media that Peter Obi should be in jail.

According to the former militant, Obi should be imprisoned for investing the Anambra State government’s funds during his tenure as governor.

In this most recent viral video, Dokubo criticized the Obidients for claiming to have held a two million-person match at the 15,000-person capacity Jos Stadium.

He concluded his video by displaying his AK-47s and declaring that he has no fear of the Obidients.

Disturbing video of Asari Dokubo threatening Obidients with an AK47. You can see full video on Facebook/Youtube. pic.twitter.com/25uezAZ2ob — Ejikeme🌍 (@ejykmykel1) October 3, 2022

“Two million-man match in a fifteen thousand capacity stadium? In fifteen thousand capacity stadium and you held a 2 million-man match? You people should stop lying. Why not show us a stadium filed with 15 thousand people, we’ll accept it.

“Obi is going nowhere. This your Obi movement is a joke. Presenting Obi as a candidate is what any rational human being should not even think about. Presenting Obi as a candidate, a man who failed in Anambra. Nothing to show for in Anambra and that is the best Igbos can present.

“I feel sorry for Igbos. Anybody who talks you abuse them…you can’t abuse me. You can’t do me anything. If you come I go pursue you. Me na Tinubu I dey o. Na Tinubu go win this election o. Obi self no go carry third. I be coward? I dey here.”