2023 Elections: Buhari, Tinubu, Shettima’s wives receive appointment letters; NDLEA arrests suspected narcotics trafficker at VGC | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

2023 Elections: Buhari, Tinubu, Shettima’s wives receive appointment letters

On Monday, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, the wife of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the wife of the party’s vice presidential candidate, Nana Shettima, were given their appointment letters to lead the party’s women campaign train.

While the first lady and the spouses of the presidential candidate and his running mate received their letters secretly, many more were at the Abuja campaign office to collect theirs.

On Saturday, the campaign list with the names of 944 famous women and wives of prominent APC politicians was unveiled.

In the list titled ‘Tinubu-Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team,’ Mrs. Buhari was named Grand Patron, Tinubu’s wife emerged as Chairman, Shettima’s wife was made Co-Chairman, and Lauretta Onochie, the President’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, joined the campaign train as Deputy National Coordinator.

In the category of zonal leaders, the wife of the governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Baugudu, will coordinate the NorthWest; the wife of the governor of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo–Olu, will lead the SouthWest; and the first lady of Borno State, Falmata Zulum, will be responsible for the North East.

Olufolake Abdulrazaq, wife of the governor of Kwara State, will coordinate efforts in the North-Central region; Chioma Ikeaka-Uzodomma, the first lady of Imo State, will organize the South-East campaign; and Linda Ayade, wife of the governor of Cross River State, will oversee activities in the South-South.

NDLEA arrests suspected narcotics trafficker at VGC

Less than two months after the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, discovered a methamphetamine clandestine laboratory in a posh residential estate in Victoria Garden City, Lekki region of Lagos, the agency has once again seized no less than 13,451,466 tramadol 225mh pills with a street value of N8.9 billion from the same estate.

On Friday, September 30, NDLEA agents raided the Plot A45 Road 2 home of Chukwukadibia Ugochukwu, a 52-year-old billionaire and chairman of Autonation Motors Ltd, and recovered the drugs.

Mr. Femi Babafemi, NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, stated yesterday that agency agents had also detained a suspected drug lord, Chukwukadibia Ugochukwu, in connection with the discovered drugs.

Before his arrest, Ugochukwu, a native of Ihiala Local Government Area in Anambra State, was on the agency’s watch list, according to Babafemi. He stated that the suspect was a member of the Nigerian tramadol drug cartel.

He said, “Preliminary investigation shows that he has about six mansions within the VGC, one of which he uses to warehouse the tramadol consignment, while he lives in another one at Plot Z-130 Road 67 and uses one as his office.

“Five exotic vehicles had also been located in two of his mansions, of which two SUVs, including a bulletproof SUV, had been successfully removed to the agency’s facility.”

Mbaka will return after solitude – Catholic Church

The spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, AMEN, will return after observing moments of solitude, the Catholic Church has revealed.

This was confirmed by Padre Mike Nsikak Umoh, National Director of Social Communications, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN).

The clarification followed protests that had greeted Mbaka’s announcement of his replacement during a mass on Sunday.

He had told his followers that Rev. Fr. Anthony Amadi has been appointed his replacement as he proceeds to the monastery.

The development sparked protests from the adorers.

In a statement issued on Monday by Umoh, he said Amadi would oversee the ministry in the interim.

While quoting Director of Communications, Enugu Diocese, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi, the CSN Spokesman said “it was recommended that Fr. Mbaka takes time away in solitude, in order to listen to what the Spirit of God has to tell him, he was allowed to propose a priest to administer, in the interim, to the faithful at the Adoration Ministry.”

NDLEA raids drug joints, arrests 121 suspects, seals 13 properties in Kaduna

Mr. Umar Adoro, the state commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kaduna, stated on Monday that the agency’s operatives have detained 121 alleged drug traffickers and sealed 13 premises in Kaduna.

In a statement, Commander Umar Adoro claimed that the September operation resulted in the elimination of 27 renowned drug dens across the 23 local government areas of the state.

He named Kawo, Kabala Costain, Numba Zango, Zaria City, Sabon gari, Nupe street, Unguwar Muazu, Unguwar shanu, Maraban Jos, Dan Magaji, Hayin Banki, and Kafanchan as the key drug distribution hubs.

The commander added that 13 of the 121 suspects were female and that the seized substances comprised 247,172 kilograms of Indian hemp, 0.041 kilograms of cocaine, 0.004 kilograms of heroin, 0.363 kilograms of Tramadol, 74,441 kilograms of psychotropic substance, and 0.001 kilograms of methamphetamine.

In addition, he provided the grand total weight of narcotics confiscated during the period under review: 322,476 kg.

In order for the agency to take immediate action, he appealed to the public for timely and helpful information about illegal drug traffickers. He also recommended parents and guardians to keep a close eye on their children’s constant companions.

He stated that the struggle against drug trafficking and use would continue until it was eradicated from the state.

Lagos housewife accuses husband of N71m fraud, assault

Lucky James, 47, has been charged with defrauding his wife, Mrs. Tega James, before Chief Magistrate L.A. Owolabi of the Samuel Ilori Court in Ogbà, Lagos State.

Lucky and Tega had been married for some time, but their union had not yet produced children.

Tega, who claimed to be the fourth wife of the defendant, remarked that her husband had presented an investment opportunity in which she would be entitled to 50% monthly interest.

She nevertheless accused her spouse of lying and illegally getting N1.6 million from her in violation of the 50% interest rate agreement.

Tega stated that her spouse also took N70 million from two of her bank accounts.

The woman claimed she repeatedly requested restitution until Lucky attacked and beat her.

She subsequently reported the incident to the police, who detained James.

The defendant is facing three counts bordering on stealing, obtaining by fraud, and assault, offences punishable under sections 287(5)(6), 314(3), and 172 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

The prosecutor, Josephine Ikhayere, said the defendant committed the offences at Ruby Close, Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, in the Ajah area of the state.

The charges read in part, “That you, Lucky James, between January 1, 2019, and September 6, 2022, did dishonestly withdraw and steal a total sum of N70m only from account number 1023143619 Mercury Investment domiciled at UBA and account number 0083657628 Mercury domiciled at Sterling Bank, respectively, property of Mrs. James Amanda Tega.

“That you, Lucky James did fraudulently obtain the sum of N1,600,000 from one Mrs. James Amanda Tega with a promise to invest in a business, which you will be giving her 50 percent interest monthly, a representation you knew to be false.

“That you, Lucky James, on September 6, 2022, did unlawfully assault one Mrs. James Amanda Tega, by hitting her with fist blows all over her body, which caused her bodily harm.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Owolabi admitted him to bail in the sum of N3m with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till November 3 for mention.