Phyna Emerges Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7, Level up-Edition #BBNaijaS7

Phyna, the last housemate standing in the race for the 100 million grand prize has been announced the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7, The Level-up Edition

Phyna was widely recognized as the show’s alpha female this season. She frequently claimed to be from the streets, which allowed her to win many people over by being authentically herself.

She was one of the three women who achieved the title of Head of House.

With her frequent fights and love triangles in the house, she amusingly delivered the entertainment that many people signed up for. Her victory shows that she had a sizable fan base outside the house.

Phyna was born in June 1997 in Edo State, Nigeria. She hails from Edo State, where she also had her primary, secondary and tertiary education.

Phyna who enjoys her career as a singer and a hype woman, came to the BBNaija house not only for the money but also to make a difference.