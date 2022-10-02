Phyna Emerges Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7, Level up-Edition #BBNaijaS7

Phyna, the last housemate standing in the race for the 100 million grand prize has been announced the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7, The Level-up Edition

Phyna was widely recognized as the show’s alpha female this season. She frequently claimed to be from the streets, which allowed her to win many people over by being authentically herself.

She was one of the three women who achieved the title of Head of House.

With her frequent fights and love triangles in the house, she amusingly delivered the entertainment that many people signed up for. Her victory shows that she had a sizable fan base outside the house.

Phyna was born in June 1997 in Edo State, Nigeria. She hails from Edo State, where she also had her primary, secondary and tertiary education.

Phyna who enjoys her career as a singer and a hype woman, came to the BBNaija house not only for the money but also to make a difference.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija September 27, 2022

Why I moved on from Beauty so quickly – Groovy #BBNaija

Groovy, an evicted Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, has spoken out about his relationship with Beauty and why he ...

YNaija September 26, 2022

BBNaija 2022’s Week 9 Live Eviction Show, Exit of all the boyfriends, Voting Results and Percentages #BBNaijaS7

Six Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemates were up for possible eviction as the quest for the N100 million grand ...

YNaija September 25, 2022

Mr. Ikoyi aka ‘Big Shegzz’ has been evicted from the Big Brother House #BBNaijaS7

Big Brother Housemate Sheggz has just been evicted from the Level up Big Brother House. His eviction came shortly after ...

YNaija September 19, 2022

BBNaija 2022’s Week 8 Live Eviction Show, Exiting of Level 3 Housemates, Voting Results and Percentages #BBNaijaS7

Six Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemates were up for possible eviction as the quest for the N100 million grand ...

YNaija September 16, 2022

‘You Treat Me Like I’m Not Your Baby’, Phyna says as she insists on Groovy’s carefree behavior

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate Phyna has said that her love interest, Groovy, does not love her back. Thursday ...

YNaija September 15, 2022

Google’s List of Most Popular Level-up Housemates #BBNaijaS7

Now in its seventh season, Big Brother Naija’s reality show BBNaija: Level Up, which premiered on July 23 and 24, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail