Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

Absence of Network Coverage in Nigeria as Nigerians Take to the Streets for #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria Protest

The Nigerian media was filled with excitement this weekend as the Big Brother Finale approached and the excitement doubled after the announcement of the top 5 housemates and winner, there has also been more marriage announcements from the Nollywood industry.

Brazil Takes Home Winning Spot At E1 Lagos Boat Race

Odumodublvck Releases Debut Album

Nollywood Actor Tobi Makinde Proposes To Girlfriend.

Big Brother Naija 10/10 edition has come to an end after 10 weeks, and the winner has been crowned.

Imisi Opeyemi was crowned winner of the show at the finale on Sunday night, with Dede as the runner up. Making it the second time two women made it to the finale as the top 2 contestants of the reality show.

The winner of the 10/10 edition walked away with 80 million in cash and 70 million in other gift prizes.

At the just concluded boat race in Lagos, Nigeria, Brazil made an impeccable win at the E1 Lagos GP.

The win which was powered by the team’s pole position from their qualification on Saturday, helped them secure their flawless performance on the water.

The driver of the boat Timmy Hansen delivered a stunning victory for the Brazil team.

While Imisi was crowned winner, the show ended with 8 housemates and five of them were at the top of the polls, with Imisi the crowned winner at the very top, with 50% going to her.

The top 5 contestants for the Big Brother 10/10 season were Imisi, Dede, Koyin, Sultana and Kola.

Odumodublvck Releases Debut Album

After a few years in the industry and some chart topping songs, rapper Odumodu has released his debut album, titled “Industry Machine”.

The album which was released at midnight features a 23 track body of work, and it also features heavy hit makers Davido, Wizkid, Zlatan and Seun Kuti.

Nollywood Actor Tobi Makinde Proposes To Girlfriend

The actor who became well known for his role as “Timini” in the hit Nigerian series “Jenifa’s Diary” and is also a top director of high grossing Nollywood movies, proposed to his girlfriend over the weekend.

The news which was announced by the actor on his instagram account to his fans has received support and well wishes.