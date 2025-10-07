Nollywood Movies And Series Out This October 2025

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Claims Nigeria’s Future Lies in the Hands of its Youth

Nollywood has a great selection of movies coming out this October to keep viewers glued to their TV screens. Exploring all genres from comedy to action to romance and even thrillers. These are some of the movies you should look out for this October:

Thinline (October 1st)

Thinline follows the life of a respectable Nigerian pastor whose life begins to unravel after a chance meeting with a young woman carrying heavy secrets.

This movie stars Uzor Arukwe, Uche Montana and Mercy Aigbe. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Etiti: The World Between Worlds (October 2nd)

This series follows the life of Jidenna, a hunter whose life undergoes a drastic change on his wedding day when he is pulled into a strange world.

The cast members are Elma Mbadiwe, Uzoamaka Onuoha and Ejike Asiegbu. It is available for viewing on Africa Magic Showcase.

Men’s Code (October 3rd)

This movie tells the story of three women on a mission to discover ways to keep their men happy, but along the way, they are burdened with more than they bargained for when secrets begin to unravel.

The movie stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Ramsey Nuoah, Yvonne Okoro, Grace Charis Bassey, Enyinna Nwigwe and Ebele Okaro. It is showing in cinemas worldwide.

Nini: A Tale Of Betrayal And Triumph (October 3rd)

After breaking a sacred vow, a young woman’s acts set off a series of family conflicts and a world of betrayal.

The movie stars Patricia Oguso, Yemi Blaq, Keppy Ekpenyong, Tina Mba, Jide Kosoko and Francis Duru. It is available for viewing in cinemas worldwide.

Almost Perfect (October 3rd)

This movie tells the story of a young woman who decides to leave her life behind in her small hometown in search of a way to pursue her dreams in the fashion industry.

The cast features Toke Makinwa, Kate Henshaw, Detola Jones, Eso Dike and Bimbo Manuel.

Farmer’s Bride (October 17th)

Set in Ibadan in the 1980s, the story depicts the life of Odun, a man who marries a young woman whose marriage was decided for her without her permission, and with the return of Odun’s cousin, the young woman begins to seek solace from him, starting a secret affair that spells danger and betrayal.

The cast features Femi Branch, Gbubemi Ejeye, Tobi Bakre and Mercy Aigbe. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Osamede (October 17th)

Osamede tells the tale of an orphan girl who discovers that she has superpowers linked to a sacred relic in Benin folklore. Set during the British Invasion of the Benin Kingdom, Osamede’s discovery of her powers leads her to become the only one who can stand against the invaders and save her people.

Some of the cast members are Ivie Okujaye Egboh, Tosin Adeyemi, William Benson and Lexan Aisosa Peters. It will be available for viewing in cinemas.

The Herd (October 17th)

A day of celebration quickly spirals into one of chaos and disaster as secrets unravel and a fight for survival ensues.

The cast members are Daniel Etim Effiong, Genoveva Umeh, Kunle Remi, Linda Ejiafor and Deyemi Okanlawon. It will be available for viewing in cinemas.

Idia (October 24th)

This horror movie is inspired by Edo mythology and folklore, and it tells a story centred on music, clashes in beliefs, and the journey towards faith.

Some of the cast members are Mercy Aigbe, Linda Osifo, Gbubemi Ejeye and Tope Tedela. It will be available for viewing in cinemas nationwide.

Boys Like Us (October 30th)

Boys Like Us follows the lives of four young men who share a home for a weekend trip. What started as a simple, fun weekend spirals into chaos, love triangles, and drama that they may never recover from.

The cast features Kem Ajieh Ikechukwu, Bobby Okoye, Dozie Uzoma, Paul Aramide, Leopatrick Nnubia, and Oscar Chihurumanya. The series will premiere on YouTube.