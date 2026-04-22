NCDC Launches Contact Tracing After Cross River COVID-19 Case

Nasir El-Rufai May Miss ADC Presidential Primary Over Trial

Rihanna Poses with Daughter Rocki for First Magazine Cover

Hoodlums Attack Artiste Mavo’s Car in Lagos

Fighting with My Family Set for Stage Musical Adaptation

NCDC Launches Contact Tracing After Cross River COVID-19 Case

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has initiated contact tracing and emergency response measures following the confirmation of a single COVID-19 case in Cross River State, with the patient isolated and reportedly in stable condition. Health authorities, including state officials and rapid response teams, have begun tracking all identified contacts and monitoring potential exposures during the virus’s incubation period, while assuring residents that there is no evidence of widespread transmission and no cause for panic.

Nasir El-Rufai May Miss ADC Presidential Primary Over Trial

A Kaduna State High Court has ordered Nasir El-Rufai to remain in ICPC custody pending a ruling on his bail application, which is fixed for early June, raising the likelihood that he could miss the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary. He is currently facing a nine-count charge bordering on alleged fraud, abuse of office, and corruption, while prosecutors oppose his bail on grounds that he could interfere with investigations. The situation is further complicated by an ongoing leadership crisis within the ADC, with rival factions battling in court, leaving uncertainty around the party’s primary timetable and El-Rufai’s political future.

Rihanna Poses with Daughter Rocki for First Magazine Cover

Global pop star Rihanna has made her first public appearance with her daughter, Rocki, as the infant debuted on the cover of W Magazine’s Pop Issue, marking her first-ever magazine feature. The singer shared photos from the shoot, where she held Rocki—dressed in a custom Dior outfit—while expressing excitement over her daughter’s debut. Rocki, born in September 2025 to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, is their third child and first daughter, and the cover shoot represents her first public outing as Rihanna continues to balance her global music, fashion, and business career.

Hoodlums Attack Artiste Mavo’s Car in Lagos

Fast-rising Afrobeats singer Mavo (Marvin Ukanigbe) was attacked by suspected hoodlums in Lagos after allegedly refusing to give them money, with a viral video showing the group surrounding his car and throwing stones at it. The incident, which occurred in the Island area, escalated quickly as the assailants became aggressive while the vehicle moved slowly through traffic, highlighting ongoing concerns about street extortion by “area boys” in parts of the city. Mavo later suggested some of the suspects may have been apprehended, though this was not independently confirmed.

Fighting with My Family Set for Stage Musical Adaptation

A stage musical adaptation of Fighting with My Family—the film based on the life of British wrestler Saraya Knight—is in development, with Dwayne Johnson backing the project and calling it well-suited for theatre due to wrestling’s storytelling nature. The musical, led by Stephen Merchant’s original creative input and produced by Tilted Musicals, will feature a new soundtrack inspired by British music styles and aim to retell Paige’s journey from a wrestling family in Norwich to WWE stardom. With writing and music from industry creatives including Miranda Cooper, the production is being developed as a fresh theatrical experience rather than relying on the film’s audience, with plans for public performances starting in 2027.