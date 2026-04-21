YNaija! Recap | Top Headlines Today

Critics Slam Michael Jackson Biopic as “Whitewashed”

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Removes Edun, Dangiwa in Cabinet Reshuffle

FG Files 13-Count Charge Against Alleged Coup Plotters

Blord Joins Omoyele Sowore’s “Revolution Team” After Prison Release

Davido, Chioma Adeleke Set to Sue Trolls Over Cyberbullying

Critics Slam Michael Jackson Biopic as “Whitewashed”

The new biopic Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson and directed by Antoine Fuqua, has received mixed to negative reviews, with many critics accusing it of presenting a sanitised version of Michael Jackson’s life by omitting sexual abuse allegations against him due to legal constraints tied to a past agreement. While Jaafar Jackson’s performance and the film’s musical sequences were widely praised, reviewers described the overall production as shallow, overly focused on nostalgia, and lacking depth, with some calling it a “soulless cash grab,” though a few noted that devoted fans may still enjoy it as a celebration of Jackson’s music and legacy.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Removes Edun, Dangiwa in Cabinet Reshuffle

President Bola Tinubu has approved a cabinet reshuffle, removing Finance Minister Wale Edun and Housing Minister Ahmed Musa Dangiwa from the Federal Executive Council, with Taiwo Oyedele appointed as the new Minister of Finance and Dr Muttaqha Darma named as Minister-designate for Housing. The changes, announced in an official memo from the presidency, form part of a broader government reshuffle aimed at restructuring key portfolios, with the outgoing ministers directed to hand over to their successors.

FG Files 13-Count Charge Against Alleged Coup Plotters

The Federal Government has filed a 13-count charge before the Federal High Court in Abuja against six individuals, including retired military officers and a serving police inspector, over an alleged plot to overthrow the Nigerian government and wage war against the state. The charges include treason and terrorism-related offences, with prosecutors alleging that the suspects conspired in 2025 to “levy war against the state” and had prior knowledge of the planned plot without informing authorities. One additional suspect, a former political officeholder, is reportedly at large, as the case proceeds in court.

Blord Joins Omoyele Sowore’s “Revolution Team” After Prison Release

Nigerian cryptocurrency entrepreneur Blord (Linus Ifejirika) has declared himself part of Omoyele Sowore’s “Revolution Team” following his release from Kuje Prison, publicly thanking the activist for intervening in his case and helping secure an earlier bail hearing date. In a video shared after his release, Blord said he had never previously met Sowore but felt compelled to appreciate him, adding that he received a symbolic beret signifying his inclusion in the movement. His detention stemmed from charges of impersonation and forgery linked to a dispute with social media figure VeryDarkMan, and his release marked the latest development in the widely followed case.

Davido, Chioma Adeleke Set to Sue Trolls Over Cyberbullying

Music executive Ubi Franklin has revealed that Davido, his wife Chioma, and the Adeleke family are preparing to take legal action against individuals allegedly involved in coordinated cyberbullying and online harassment targeting them. According to Franklin, the attacks—reportedly organised through group chats and online communities—go beyond normal criticism and involve sustained efforts to harass Chioma, popularly known as Chef Chi, prompting plans to involve law enforcement and pursue legal consequences against those responsible.