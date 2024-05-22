Chude Jideonwo to deliver Keynote Address at the London School of Economics

Chude Jideonwo, award-winning filmmaker, and host of the viral talk show #WithChude has been announced as the keynote speaker for this month’s Ubuntu Café event at the London School of Economics, scheduled for May 24th, 2024.

Ubuntu Café is a prestigious gathering that brings together thought leaders, innovators, and change-makers to discuss pressing issues facing society today. With a focus on collaboration, empathy, and collective progress, the event serves as a platform for inspiring dialogue and meaningful connections.

Following his address, Jideonwo will engage in a fireside chat, providing attendees with the opportunity to interact directly with him and explore key themes in greater depth.

About Chude Jideonwo

Chude Jideonwo is widely recognized for his impactful work in amplifying important conversations and driving positive change across various sectors. As the founder of Joy, Inc. and RED | For Africa, he has spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at promoting social justice, human rights, and civic engagement. His acclaimed talk show, #WithChude, has become a beacon of inspiration, reaching millions of viewers and sparking meaningful conversations on topics ranging from mental health to governance.

About Joy, Inc.

Joy, Inc. is a human-flourishing company building safe, warm spaces across business, government and culture, and equipping people, communities, organizations and nations with the tools, skills and behaviors to build resilience, transcend adversity, solve problems and find joy. It is building a new generation of happier, flourishing young Africans. It houses the viral talk show #withchude which has created safe space for media across Africa where leaders and celebrities discuss taboo subjects and make stunning personal revelations that inspire and encourage millions across the world. It also houses the studio Chude Jideonwo Presents, which documentaries on social justice and the human condition have been honoured for Best Documentary at the AMVCAs and AFRIFF.

It is based in Lagos and London, and its work spreads across Anglophone and Francophone Africa.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information about Chude Jideonwo, please email [email protected].